Petaluma Giant fans watched National League West title win from Toledo to Levi’s Stadium

The most successful regular season in San Francisco Giants baseball history reached a climax Sunday when the Giants defeated the San Diego Padres 11-4 on the final day of the regular season to win the National League West championship.

The win was a franchise record-setting 107th victory for the Giants, and sent their fans into a frenzy. Those fans included a multitude of Petaluma believers who have long alternately cheered and suffered through three world championships and a painful rebuilding of the team under the direction of General Manager Farhan Zaidi and Manager Gabe Kapler.

The excitement was not lost on local followers who were still basking in the glow of their team’s astonishing success even as the Giants prepared to continue into the post-season playoffs starting for them with a home game on Friday.

“This is incredible,” said Rick Duarte, who describes himself as a die-hard Giants fan.

Duarte saw only the final inning of Sunday’s championship-clinching game.

“I am very superstitious,” he explained. “Sometimes it is too hard to watch. Finally (with the Giants ahead 11-4) I said, ‘OK, I’ll watch the ninth inning.’”

Duarte is a long-time Little League coach and manager and is currently administrator for Little League District 35. He said the Giants success was built on the same principles coaches try to teach Little Leaguers.

“It is very similar,” he said. “It’s about getting players to believe in themselves and play to the best of their ability.”

Like most Giant fans, Duarte wants more.

“I just hope they can maintain it in the playoffs,” he said. “This an exciting team. It is a better team than its individual parts.”

Unlike Duarte, another former Little League coach, Rick Torkelson, made sure he didn’t miss the title-clinching game.

He was in Toledo when it happened, visiting the Ohio city to watch his son, Spencer, a highly regarded Minor League prospect in the Detroit Tigers’ organization wrap up his AAA season. Because of the time difference, the Giants game didn’t start until 9:45, but Torkelson stayed with his team all the way until the happy ending came after 1 o’clock Monday morning. It was the second straight late night for Torkelson who had stayed to the finish of an extra-inning Giants’ loss on Saturday in hopes of watching the division clincher.

He said that for much of the season, he didn’t believe what was happening.

“Halfway through the season I didn’t believe it was real,” he explained. “When they didn’t have a June swoon I really began to watch what was going on. To win 107 games is incredible.”

Torkelson has been especially impressed with the Giants’ team play.

“They don’t have a lot of egos,” he said. “When they lost Belt (first baseman Brandon), they just stepped right up and kept going.”

Mike Butts, Petaluma High School assistant wrestling coach and coach of the Petaluma girls wrestling team, is another Giants super fan.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “They were a bunch of unknowns at the start of the season. The new manager (Kapler) has done wonders with a new group. They are exciting to watch. They remind men of the 2010 team.”

Butts gets perturbed with the naysayers among his fellow Giant fans.

“It is amazing how many fans nit-pick,” he said. “We had 107 wins, what more do they want?”

Former Casa Grande head baseball coach Paul Maytorena watched the Giants clinch the West championship from the luxury of a suite at the 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium.

Invited by a season ticket-holding friend, Maytorena and most of his mates in the suite spent more time watching the television than the football game.

“It was cool,” he said. “Everyone was watching the television. There were even people in the stands looking into the box to watch the television.”

He said the Giants’ success was especially sweet because it was so unexpected.

“Everyone picked the Dodgers to win,” he noted. “No one expected the Giants to win. It was pretty incredible.”

During his tenure as Gaucho head coach, Maytorena’s teams won 406 games, eight Sonoma County League championships and six North Coast Section titles. He said the key for the Gauchos was the same key for this season’s Giants.

“Whatever it was that Gabe Kapler did, the players were buying it,” Maytorena explained. “It is the buying in that is important.”

Maytorena said he is excited to see what happens in the playoffs.

“On paper the Giants don’t match up with the Dodgers or the Cardinals, but they are battle tested and playing with confidence. It is going to be fun to watch.”

Petaluma High girls freshman volleyball coach Crissy Skubic is a life-long Giants fans, dating back to their days at Candlestick Park.

“This is fantastic,” she said.

Her big take away from the Sunday championship was Kapler’s post-game interview.

“When he used the work, ‘grit,’ I knew exactly what he was talking about,” she said. “It is a motto for our volleyball players.”

The other concept she appreciates about this season’s Giants team is their team concept.

“Everyone has a roll,” she explained. “Everyone from the starters to people on the bench have an important part to play.”