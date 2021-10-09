Giants beat Dodgers in Game 1 of historic playoff series

SAN FRANCISCO — On a breezy Friday night in October, postseason baseball returned to San Francisco.

And the city is jacked.

The 4-0 win over the Dodgers in the National League Division Series was only one game, but it felt like a promise of better days to come.

It all came together: the starry-starry night, the orange towel-waving crowd and this surprising, uplifting band of brothers, who have defied the odds and the Dodgers, to become legitimate World Series contenders.

The final score was 4-0, and yes, a single win in a five-game series is just a step along the way. But this felt like it meant something. The reigniting of a fan base.

“It was so awesome,” starter Logan Webb said after a glittering seven-inning performance, “just seeing all those orange towels.”

You’d expect a lot of the “just another ballgame” talk from the players as the series begins. But so far they have completely bought into the Dodgers-Giants blood feud.

After all, in 131 years, the two rivals have never met in the playoffs.

“I mean probably this is the biggest game in the history of this rivalry,” Brandon Crawford said, “since we’ve never faced off in the postseason before.

Dodger Trea Turner was equally impressed.

“You know it’s those few crazy rivalries in sports,” Turner said. “Red Sox and Yankees and then probably Giants-Dodgers. It just blows my mind that they never met before in the postseason.”

The Giants have fretted over their attendance this year, as pandemic restrictions have been lifted. There was interest in this remarkable, unexpected season, but the crowds were meager.

That’s over. Not only was Friday night’s game sold out, the crowd was primed to burst into cheers with the slightest encouragement.

When Webb came out of the dugout to warm up, a good 30 minutes before game time, the paying customers gave him a standing ovation.

And well they should have. Webb turned in a masterful seven-inning effort that had Dodger hitters swinging at wicked sliders that were way off the plate and inches off the ground.

But, of course, the real cheers were saved for Buster Ballgame, 34-year-old local icon Buster Posey, who also merited a standing O when he came out of the dugout.

Naturally, in his first at bat, Posey went deep. Swinging away with a 3-0 count, Posey took a pitch the other way. It flew over the wall, bounced off a brick column and into the water to make him the first right-handed hitter to reach McCovey Cove in the history of the ballpark.

That made it 2-0, and it turned out those were all the runs the Giants needed.

Which gave everyone a chance to reflect on a lovely moment at the start of the game, when Giants announcers Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow, each battling serious health problems, came on the field to throw out the first pitch.

The national television audience probably saw it as a cute moment, but in the Giants’ nation, it touched hearts. And when Krukow, a former All-Star pitcher, had to flip the ball to Kuiper to make his pitch for him, it definitely induced sad smiles.

There was more: a dinger by MVP candidate Brandon Crawford, another by Kris Bryant, but this is just the start. All this did was convince us of one one thing.

This is gonna be fun.

