SAN FRANCISCO — Soft-spoken and cerebral, Patrick Bailey is not one to seek out the spotlight. Time and time again, the moment seems to find him. And again Saturday afternoon, when 15,000 Giants fans went home with his bobblehead, the switch-hitting catcher stole the show.

“The baseball gods probably shone down on him a little bit today,” manager Bob Melvin said.

A Splash Hit off Bailey’s bat in the fifth inning broke a tied ballgame and gave the Giants a lead they never surrendered in a 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks. It was one of four hits from the catcher, matching a career high, who finished only a triple — and a few feet — shy of hitting for the cycle.

“It ends up probably being a day he’ll never forget,” Melvin said.

Five scoreless innings of relief from Ryan Walker, Erik Miller, Taylor Rogers, Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval ensured that Bailey’s fifth-inning homer stood up as the decisive blow after Kyle Harrison completed only four innings and left the game knotted at 3.

“The bullpen really stepped up today,” Bailey said, deflecting questions about his day. “I thought Harry did a nice job of keeping us in it without his best stuff.”

The Giants’ starting pitcher has failed to make it out of the fifth inning in either of their past two games. Blake Snell was tagged for five runs on nine hits over the first 4⅔ innings Friday night before the floodgates opened in a 17-1 loss, and Harrison allowed three runs on six hits over his four innings Saturday.

The Diamondbacks presented a unique test for Harrison, pitting one of the majors’ top fastball-hitting teams against the starting pitcher who relies on his heater more than almost any other. Harrison had limited opposing hitters to a .190 average in at-bats ending in the fastball, but Arizona hitters went 4-for-12 against the pitch, and Harrison only mixed in his other offerings 22 times, barely a quarter of his 74 pitches.

He was more encouraged by the feel of his slider and his change-up than he was concerned about a tick down in fastball velocity, averaging 91.9 mph, down from 93.2.

“I wasn’t able to get the heater as much up in the zone as I wanted to,” Harrison said. “If I’m able to get that fastball up in the zone, I know they can’t hit it. That’s just something I didn’t execute today. The slider was feeling great. I wasn’t happy about the velo, per se, but it’s a long season.”

It was heaters that Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Blaze Alexander smoked for doubles in the first and the fourth innings, and it was another fastball to Christian Walker that the first baseman whacked at 102.3 mph off the bat to drive home Gurriel and open a 1-0 advantage before the Giants came to bat.

Facing Zac Gallen, the third-place finisher behind Blake Snell and Logan Webb in last year’s Cy Young voting, the Giants didn’t trail for long.

Jung Hoo Lee swatted his second pitch of the game, a letter-high fastball, over the Levi’s Landing sign in right field, and San Francisco went on to plate five runs against Gallen in five innings, their most success against Arizona’s ace going back two seasons. It was the Korean center fielder’s second homer of the season, his first in front of the home fans, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Since the start of 2022, the Giants had lost four of their six matchups against Gallen, who had a 2.90 ERA in those starts.

“This is a big win, and it started with Jung Hoo’s home run,” Melvin said. “That really ignited us. After giving up a scratch run in the first, to come right back off of Gallen and hit a home run, that was huge for us. It gave us a lot of momentum the rest of the game.”

Lee’s home run landed on the concourse, an estimated 364 feet away, just missing out on a splash hit.

Four innings later, though, Bailey wouldn’t be denied a dip.

Already with two hits and an RBI on his ledger, Bailey stepped in against Gallen following a two-out single from Wilmer Flores that extended the inning. He saw four straight fastballs on or outside the edges of the strike zone before a fifth caught a little more of the plate.

Bailey’s left-handed swing uncorked it at 109.7 mph, the hardest exit velocity of his career, sending the ball to a group of happy kayakers, who might have begun to grow impatient if they had to wait any longer.

Coming the afternoon after the Jorge Soler slugged the Giants’ first home run at Oracle Park all season, it was the first Splash Hit of Bailey’s career and the first by a Giants hitter this season. Before Soler’s solo shot Friday, the Giants were the last team in the majors without a home run at home.

With a chance at the cycle in his next at-bat, Bailey worked the count full against reliever Bryce Jarvis and drove a cutter toward the wall in left-center field. On his horse out of the box, the catcher clearly had his mind on the second triple of his career.

“Everybody was (thinking triple), I think,” Melvin said.

As Bailey made the turn at second, though, the ball bounced over the wall. A ground-rule double.

Bailey realized the ball was no longer in play and, thus, neither was the cycle. He would have to settle for a 4-for-4 day at the plate with the 103rd Splash Hit in Oracle Park history and a pair of doubles.

“I was thinking (three),” Bailey said. “I was probably going to push the limits a little bit there. But we’ll take it. … ‘Disappointed’ might be a stretch. It would have been cool for sure, though.”