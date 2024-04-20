SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings in his season debut, Blaze Alexander hit a grand slam and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 17-1 on Friday night.

Ahead 2-1, Arizona used a three-run fifth to pull away, stringing together three straight two-out hits against reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell by Christian Walker, Eugenio Suárez and Randal Grichuk. Grichuk’s two-run double to left drove in Walker and Suárez to give the Diamondbacks a 5-1 lead and knock Snell out of the game.

“It was hit after hit after hit,” Alexander said. “It was really, really exciting.”

Montgomery (1-0) threw 78 pitches, giving up one run and four hits with no walks and three strikeouts. He signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Diamondbacks last month.

“I knew my shapes were fine,” Montgomery said. “My (velocity) was a little down from where it normally is midseason, but also that should have been my first real game in (spring training). So, I’m just happy to be out there and be able to compete and be with the team.”

The Giants were seeking their first three-game win streak of the season, but Snell (0-3) continued to struggle to begin his Giants tenure, allowing five runs and nine hits in 4⅔ innings. Snell has allowed 15 runs over his first three starts with San Francisco.

“They were ambushing,” Snell said. “Guys that are usually patient were swinging early, which I thought they would. It went how I thought it would go, just got to execute and have better sequences and I’ll have way better results.”

Giants manager Bob Melvin thought that Snell looked good early, but “got a little tired late.” Snell said he wasn’t fatigued, but needed better sequencing and to establish the fastball more.

Jorge Soler homered in the fourth to cut the lead to 2-1. Soler’s 410-foot blast was the first home run at home for the Giants this year.

The Diamondbacks added four more runs in the seventh against Giants relievers, and Alexander’s grand slam was part of a six-run eighth that made it 15-1. Arizona finished with 22 hits. Center fielder Tyler Fitzgerald pitched the ninth for the Giants, giving up two runs. The 17 runs were the most the Giants have allowed in a game since 2019.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that the hitting was contagious and the entire lineup felt relaxed.

“I think hitting, there’s an attachment from one at-bat to the next,” Lovullo said. “Just got to keep that line moving, and our guys did a good job of that today.”

The game featured two of the top free agent starters this offseason in Snell and Montgomery, both of whom signed late with their respective clubs, leading to delayed debuts. Snell pitched in his first game for the Giants on April 8. Montgomery, who started Game 2 of the World Series last year with the Texas Rangers, didn’t sign with the Diamondbacks until two days before opening day.

The Diamondbacks designated infielder Jace Peterson for assignment before Friday’s game and called up outfielder Pavin Smith from Triple-A Reno.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (right elbow contusion) was placed on the 15-day injured list after getting hit by a comebacker on Thursday. Lovullo said that the 26-year-old’s health is “too important” to fast-forward the recovery process, and Nelson will likely throw a few bullpen sessions before he returns to the rotation. ... RHP Paul Sewald (oblique) will throw another bullpen session against live hitters. ... CF Alek Thomas (hamstring) will run the bases next week.

Giants: RHP Luke Jackson (lower back strain), who began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on Thursday, will likely pitch one more game in San Jose before rejoining the big league club.

UP NEXT

LHP Kyle Harrison (2-1, 4.7 ERA) pitches for the Giants against Zac Gallen (3-0, 1.64 ERA) for the Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon.