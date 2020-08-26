Giants facing trade deadline dilemma

SAN FRANCISCO ― With only five days to go until the 2020 MLB trade deadline, the San Francisco Giants are one of baseball’s biggest mysteries.

A week ago, the entire industry thought the Giants would be among the top sellers and willing to part with any veteran player they received calls about. After ripping off six consecutive wins, the Giants may have changed the calculus for president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and general manager Scott Harris.

LATE GAME Tuesday’s Giants games against the Dodgers, which the Giants won 10-8 in 11 innings, ended too late to be included in The Press Democrat.

Under the leadership of Zaidi and Harris, the Giants are searching for sustainable success and have their eyes set on a fruitful long-term future. A glimpse at the Giants’ alternate site roster in Sacramento offers fans a peek into the organization’s future as top prospects including Marco Luciano, Heliot Ramos and Hunter Bishop are only a few years away from potentially joining catcher Joey Bart on the diamond in San Francisco.

The challenge for the Giants’ front office is balancing their future goals with current aspirations.

In other words, is it worth giving up on a chance to enter an expanded postseason field in 2020 to have a better chance at success in 2021 and beyond?

That’s the tightrope Zaidi and Harris have to walk now that the Giants have played their way into the postseason mix. Rival executives will surely inquire about the availability of Johnny Cueto, Kevin Gausman and Tony Watson, but would the Giants be willing to strip their team of top performers at a time when their pitching staff is rounding into form?

“Like hitting is contagious, pitching is contagious I think,” veteran Trevor Cahill said after Sunday’s sweep-clinching victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. “Watching these guys pitch, I feel like the ceiling is there, the capability is there and just the last time through the rotation, everyone came out.”

Another factor on the mind of the Giants’ top decision-makers? The team’s second-half schedule is a bit softer and after Thursday, the club will have played all 10 of its scheduled games against the National League’s top juggernaut, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“We had some bad luck early on, especially on the early road trip,” left fielder Alex Dickerson said. “The schedule wasn’t friendly, so I think things are just coming around and clicking for us right now.”

The Giants can certainly chalk up some of their early-season heartbreaks and late-inning collapses to bad luck, but it’s harder to point to luck as a contributing factor during the club’s six-game win streak. Manager Gabe Kapler’s team outscored the Angels and Diamondbacks 42-13 over a six-day stretch, winning all six games by at least four runs.

“We’re just playing really good baseball and you know you’re always in it and every win matters right now, especially in such a shortened season,” Dickerson said. “However we put it together, we’ve just got to keep this roll going and feel good about it.”

The Giants’ hottest stretch of the season is reminiscent of the club’s performance leading up to the 2019 trade deadline. Entering July 2019, the Giants were 11 games under .500 and expected to trade veterans such as Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith so they could load up on prospects with a chance to contribute to future clubs.

A 19-6 stretch that included 12 wins in 14 games to start the month forced the Giants to reconsider and keep much of the squad together for manager Bruce Bochy’s final season. Zaidi still traded several relief pitchers, but the Giants’ bullpen had the depth to withstand some of the losses and they recovered a few players in trades, including Mauricio Dubón and Jaylin Davis, who ended up seeing playing time in September.

Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, the Giants’ best player and a leading NL MVP candidate at the midpoint of the 2020 season, said the team’s recent success feels more sustainable than the hot streak the club enjoyed in the middle of last summer.

“It also feels a little more complete,” Yastrzemski said. “I don’t know if that makes much sense, but it feels like we’re doing things on both sides, we’re really comfortable where we are and we’re doing good so hopefully we’ll be able to ride it for a little bit longer than we did last year.”