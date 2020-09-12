Giants games postponed after positive virus test

SAN DIEGO ― The game between San Francisco and the San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch Friday night after someone in the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Saturday night’s game at Petco Park also was called off. The teams were scheduled to play through Sunday.

This was the first postponement due to COVID-19 for both teams. There have been 45 major league games postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.

Both teams lined up for a moment of silence for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and then the national anthem. But the Padres didn’t take the field and the team announced the game had been postponed.

Players from both teams lingered in and around the dugouts well after Garrett Richards was scheduled to throw the first pitch.

About a half-hour after the game was to have started, the Padres announced the reason for the postponement. A few minutes after that, the Padres filed into the stands for a team meeting.

It is not known when the games will be made up. The Giants are scheduled to finish the season Sept. 25-27 against the Padres in San Francisco.

Major League Baseball, which said the games were postponed “out of an abundance of caution” and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing, has generally shut down teams with positive tests for three or four days. As of now, the Padres and Giants are still scheduled to play Sunday.

MLB just reported Friday morning there were no new COVID tests this week. There had been only one in the previous three weeks.

That positive test, by Oakland A's pitcher Daniel Mengden on Aug. 30, resulted in the postponement of one game against the Astros and a three-game series against the Mariners. The A’s resumed play Sept. 4 against the Padres in Oakland.

The Giants’ next series is scheduled to be against the Mariners in Seattle, starting Tuesday.