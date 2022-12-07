Cole Kuiper saw a report on Twitter: Aaron Judge was nearing a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Cole called his father, Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper, to share the good news.

Then the report was scrubbed, and Cole had to get back to his vacationing dad.

“I called him to tell him Judge is a Giant, but now I can’t get ahold of him to update him on the retraction,” Cole Kuiper posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Ah, baseball’s winter meetings in the social media age.

While much of the majors awaited the resolution of Judge’s free agency, Mitch Haniger, Cody Bellinger, Josh Bell, Tommy Kahnle and Andrew Heaney all found new homes. Negotiations continued for a couple of baseball’s top free agents, including shortstops Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson, along with catcher Willson Contreras and left-hander Carlos Rodón.

“This marketplace is very aggressive, particularly aggressive for elite players,” super agent Scott Boras said.

While they didn’t land Judge — yet — the Giants did sign Haniger.

The team and the outfielder agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract Tuesday.

A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

The club announced that Haniger receives a $6 million signing bonus and the deal includes an opt-out following the 2024 season. He is set to earn $5 million in 2023, $17 million in 2024 and $15.5 million in ’25. He would get a one-time assignment bonus of $1 million if he is traded during the term of the contract.

The 31-year-old Haniger had a career season in 2021 with 39 home runs, 100 RBIs and 110 runs scored while matching his most games played at 157.