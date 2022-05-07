Subscribe

Giants’ losing streak hits 5 games on late hit by Cardinals

EVAN WEBECK
SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS
May 6, 2022, 10:53PM
SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants’ offensive issues haven’t been solved, and their losing streak reached five games Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, wasting a strong effort from Alex Cobb.

A two-run home run by the Cardinals and a two-out rally by the Giants was all the offense either team could muster for the first eight innings Friday night. But St. Louis beat San Francisco at its own game, getting the game-deciding base knock from a late-innings substitution and scoring a pinch-runner from second base to send the Giants to their sixth loss in seven games, 3-2, and their fifth in a row.

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b401001.322
Goldschmidt 1b200021.269
Arenado 3b401000.344
O'Neill lf400003.204
Yepez dh401002.455
1-Donovan pr-dh010000.167
Dickerson rf311002.188
Carlson rf101100.209
Knizner c400002.225
Bader cf411200.224
DeJong ss300002.114
Totals33363213
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. rf200001.000
a-Slater ph-cf200001.256
Yastrzemski cf200002.273
b-Ruf ph-lf201201.188
Flores 1b400001.267
Pederson dh400001.277
Crawford ss302010.236
Estrada 2b402000.240
González lf-rf411000.325
Vosler 3b201010.286
Bart c310002.176
Totals3227229
St. Louis000020001360
San Francisco000020000270

a-grounded out for Wade Jr. in the 5th. b-singled for Yastrzemski in the 5th.

1-ran for Yepez in the 9th.

LOB – St. Louis 5, San Francisco 5. 2B – Arenado (9), Yepez (3), Crawford (5). 3B – Edman (2). HR – Bader (2), off Cobb. RBIs – Bader 2 (7), Carlson (5), Ruf 2 (6). CS – Crawford (1).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Yepez 2, Arenado, Bader); San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Vosler). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Slater. GIDP – González.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hicks4⅓32225683.78
Cabrera2⅔30000282.31
Helsley, W, 1-0100004260.00
Gallegos, S, 6-71⅔1000065.00
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb5⅔32218744.80
Brebbia1⅔00002141.50
Hjelle1⅔00001110.00
Rogers10010162.53
Doval, L, 0-11⅓21102163.09

Inherited runners-scored – Cabrera 2-2, Helsley 1-0, Doval 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:52. A – 28,898 (41,915).

Their losing streak is longer than any streak last season and dropped them to 14-12. Over their past four games, they’ve scored five total runs.

Pitching his second inning, after getting out of a jam in the eighth, Camilo Doval allowed a line drive just past the outstretched glove of third baseman Jason Vosler. The Cardinals inserted Brendan Donovan as the runner at second base, and Dylan Carlson, a Sacramento-area native who entered as a sixth-inning defensive replacement, ripped a single in to left field to scoring the deciding run.

For a moment, it appeared the Giants’ bench would be the one that provided the heroics.

The Giants’ recent anemic offense was excited for the addition of LaMonte Wade Jr. (right knee) making his season debut, but it was Wade’s exit in the fifth inning that paved the way to their only runs Friday.

Wade’s return meant right-handed hitters Austin Slater and Darin Ruf were available off the bench when the Cardinals turned to left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera. With runners on second and third, Slater softly grounded out pinch-hitting for Wade, but Ruf followed by batting for Mike Yastrzemski and sending a first-pitch fastball through the gap in the Cardinals’ shifted defense, bringing home Luis Gonzalez and Joey Bart to tie the game at 2.

The Giants’ two runs in the fifth inning were more than they had scored in any of their past three games.

“One of the things we did very well last year was keep the line moving,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “We’re not seeing the string of base hits, we’re not seeing the string of walks. … We won games with big innings. Walk, base hit, home run. Walk, double, walk, big double, or something like that, to put up a 3 or a 4 in a single inning. Right now we’re just not stringing our best at-bats together consistently.”

The Cardinals threatened to break the tie in the eighth, when Tommy Edman tripled off the bricks in right field with two outs, but the Giants turned to Camilo Doval, who got Nolan Arenado to ground out and end the inning.

After failing to make it out of the first inning in his last start, Cobb didn’t allow a base runner for his first three innings Friday night. He struck out eight and needed only 74 pitches to generate 19 swings and misses, a rate (25.7%) comparable to Carlos Rodón in his memorable Giants debut, when he got 24 on 89 pitches (27.0%).

Cobb threw his splitter 39 times, resulting in called strikes or swings and misses more than half the time.

Entering Friday, no pitcher in the majors had a larger gap between the slugging percentage he was allowing and the one that, according to the contact being made, he was expected to be allowing. Cobb’s expected slugging percentage: .196; his actual one: .353 — a schism of 106 points.

The only two runs he allowed in five innings against the Cardinals came on a ball that traveled 358 feet, or about a foot clear of the left-field wall, and had an expected batting average of .200. That was enough for Harrison Bader’s swing on a 1-2 splitter to carry all the way into the very first row of fans and put St. Louis ahead 2-0.

Sean Hjelle, making his MLB debut, pitched a clean seventh inning, striking out one and inducing two soft-hit ground balls. At 6-11, he became the tallest player to appear in an MLB game (officially tied with Jon Rauch).

Until their two-run fifth inning, Brandon Crawford was the only Giants runner to reach scoring position. Crawford walked in his first trip to the plate but was stranded at third base, and lofted a pop-up that landed in shallow center field and legged out a double in his second at-bat but was stranded at second base. He added a single in the sixth but was caught between first and second on a pick-off attempt by the St. Louis reliever Cabrera.

