SAN FRANCISCO — J.D. Davis stood, frozen, his bat exactly where his backswing left it. He watched hopefully, more so than he admired. He bounced, bat still in hand, up the first base line, as if to will the ball further by somehow transferring his kinetic energy.

The bat dropped. The ball cleared the wall. The game was tied.

The Giants, put in a 5-1 hole by their left-handed phenom making his fifth major league start, climbed all the way back Wednesday afternoon to walk off the Guardians, 6-5, in 10 innings. They took two of three from Cleveland, winning three straight series for the first time since July, and finished their all-important penultimate homestand with wins in five of their six games.

“I don’t know what it is about this team, but it’s something worth being optimistic about,” manager Gabe Kapler said afterward. “When we get into those very close battles, first, we don’t give up. … But then second, when we get close, we close out games pretty well.”

After Wilmer Flores and Thairo Estrada teamed up to pull them within three in the seventh, Davis tied it with his towering shot in the bottom of the eighth, and Patrick Bailey raced home on a walk-off sacrifice fly from LaMonte Wade Jr. in the bottom of the 10th. Cleveland challenged, and the call was confirmed upon review.

Called on to record the final out of the top of the ninth, Camilo Doval earned the win and, crucially, didn’t allow Cleveland to score its automatic runner in the top of the 10th. Alex Wood, who relieved Kyle Harrison in the fifth inning, prevented Cleveland from adding to its lead with four shutout innings.

“When he first took the mound, it didn’t seem like it was going to be so important,” Kapler said. “It was just going to be a guy who could come in and cover a good chunk of the game for us. But he was so efficient. Sometimes an offense needs that. It gives us a chance to keep clawing back and kind of presents a crack in the door for us.”

Their wild-card competition had yet to play when Wednesday’s game went final, but no matter the outcome, it wasn’t enough to pull them back into playoff position. That will be determined by how they fare on the final road trip of the year, a 10-game swing through three NL West cities that begins Thursday in Colorado.

They appeared to be headed to a disappointing end to their penultimate homestand. After sweeping the Rockies in three games, they won an error-filled contest Monday night against the Guardians. But Cleveland won Tuesday night and quickly opened a 4-0 lead against Kyle Harrison before the Giants came to bat Wednesday.

The comeback win was the Giants’ 37th of the season and 11th when trailing after seven innings. It began with two outs in the seventh, when Flores singled home Estrada to pull them within 5-2. They had endured a 2-for-20 drought offensively and were hitless in their previous six chances with runners in scoring position before Estrada started the seventh-inning rally.

Guardians reliever Eli Morgan entered to start the eighth and didn’t record an out before allowing Davis to tie the game with his wall-scraping home run. The first pitch he threw plunked Joc Pederson, pinch-hitting for Matos, and Patrick Bailey poked a two-strike change-up into right field, bringing up Davis.

Not even Davis knew the ball was gone when it left his bat. It was well struck, at 104.4 mph off the bat, but a towering fly ball, at a 43-degree launch angle. It landed just on the other side of the wall, in the first row of bleachers, just outside the grasp of Steven Kwan’s outstretched glove.

“Off the bat, it kind of just looked like a sac fly,” Davis said. “I knew I got it decent enough. It was just a matter of a coin flip if it was going to go out or not. But once Kwan started backing up, backing up and finally hit the wall, I was like, ‘Wow, this is a three-run home run. Different ballgame right now.’”

Harrison labored through a four-run, 33-pitch first inning. It took him 23 more to complete the second, with another run on the board. By the end of the fourth inning, he had exhausted 82 pitches, allowed five runs and handed the ball over to Alex Wood, who kept them in the game with four shutout innings.

Harrison’s velocity was down again, averaging 92.8 mph on his fastball, and he needed 82 pitches to make it through four innings. He allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits and rung up only three batters, the first time he failed to record five strikeouts in a start.

After walking the leadoff man in the top of the first, Harrison fired a fastball to Jose Ramirez, who powered it halfway up the left-field bleachers.

It was the seventh home run Harrison has surrendered in five starts. The location was where he typically likes to live with his heater, at the top of the zone, but the pitch registered only 91.8 mph on the radar gun. That could have been it, but Casey Schmitt buried a throw to first in the dirt, and Davis wasn’t able to handle it.