Giants name Logan Webb Opening Day starter

PHOENIX — As the new owner of an Australian bernedoodle puppy, Logan Webb knows few things take precedence over his 11-week-old furry friend. The news that Gabe Kapler gave him a few days ago and made official Monday afternoon rises to the occasion: Webb will start for the Giants on Opening Day against the Miami Marlins.

“This franchise, there’s been a lot of pretty special guys to start on Opening Day, and it’s an honor to say I’m one of them,” Webb said Monday after working into the fifth inning in his third Cactus League start, with one more on deck before he takes the mound at Oracle Park on April 8.

After beginning last spring just fighting for a spot in the rotation, Webb’s spot at the front of San Francisco’s impressive group of five this year might as well have been secured before he even arrived in Scottsdale. The pitchers who will slot in behind Webb: 29-year-old left-hander Carlos Rodon, 31-year-old right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, 31-year-old lefty Alex Wood and 34-year-old righty Alex Cobb.

That the 25-year-old Webb got the Opening Day nod, “demonstrates how far Logan has come from a confidence perspective and how much his teammates and our coaching staff believes in him,” Kapler said. “Because we’ve got a lot of great options.”

“I think we have the possibility to be the best rotation in baseball,” Webb said. “I wholeheartedly believe that.”

In Webb, the Giants have their next in a long line of homegrown aces, their first since Madison Bumgarner.

Starting with Tim Lincecum in 2009, the Giants’ Opening Day starter was a product of their drafting and development for 11 consecutive seasons (Bumgarner: 5; Lincecum: 4; Matt Cain: 1; Ty Blach 1), a streak that was broken in 2020 when Johnny Cueto got the nod to start the pandemic-shortened season.

But none can claim Northern California roots like Webb, who grew up outside Sacramento, even if he was an A’s fan all the while.

Webb’s first visions of starting Opening Day at Oracle Park came when he entered San Francisco’s minor league system as a fourth-round draft pick out of Rocklin High in 2014. Rising through the ranks, Webb specifically remembers Bumgarner’s Opening Day nods at San Diego’s Petco Park.

“If that’s not your goal, then why do you play?” Webb said of starting on Opening Day. “But I didn’t necessarily think hey that’s my goal, more just be here and try to win a World Series. That’s still the main one.”

With Kevin Gausman, last season’s Opening Day starter, departed in free agency, the Giants believe their next homegrown ace is ready to take the reins of the rotation.

The first text Webb sent when he got the news was to about 10 family members, finally able to confirm their inquiries about when to book a hotel room. His parents, brothers, aunt, uncle, both grandmas, wife and her parents frequently fill up the family section at Webb’s home starts, only a couple hours down the road from Rocklin.

Realistically, Webb could have told them long ago to lock down those rooms for Friday, April 8.

It won’t be long before Webb informs Gausman of the news, too.

The two pitchers still text almost every day, Webb said.

“I haven’t told him yet,” Webb said. “But I’m sure he’ll be excited for me.”

Wade exits game with apparent injury

The Giants lineup is already shorthanded from last season, with the losses of Buster Posey and Kris Bryant. And, on Monday afternoon, one of its most impactful bats left exited the team’s spring training game after the first inning, hobbling down the left-field foul line and struggling to make it up the stairs to the clubhouse.

LaMonte Wade Jr. led off the Giants’ Cactus League game against the Brewers by ripping a double off starter Corbin Burnes down the right-field line, then advanced to third on a groundout and scored on another ground ball. At no time did Wade appear to injure himself on the basepaths, but he didn’t take his spot in left field to begin the bottom half of the inning and was spotted leaving American Family Fields, the Brewers’ spring training home, at the end of the inning. There was no immediate word on the severity or nature of Wade’s injury. But with 11 days until the regular-season opener, even a minor ailment could put Wade’s status for Opening Day into question.