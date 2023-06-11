Giants nearly no-hit in 2nd straight loss to Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO — Mitch Haniger doubled in the eighth inning, averting a no-hitter, but held hitless for more than half the game for the second time in the past week, the Giants on Saturday were not able to awaken their bats in time to pull off the come-from-behind win.

Haniger’s double and a walk to Michael Conforto in the second inning were the only base runners the Giants managed against Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks, who flirted with what would have been the first no-hitter by an opponent in Oracle Park’s 23-year history, in their second straight loss to the Cubs, 4-0.

“It’s not a great offensive performance,” said Haniger, whose two-out double clanked off the wall in left-center field, the Giants’ only hit in 29 trips to the plate, their worst offensive output since a one-hit shutout against the Rockies in 2019. “But at the same time, looking back, it’s better than getting no-hit.”

Hendricks needed only 94 pitches to mow down the Giants for eight innings, only giving way to a reliever after San Francisco mustered its first hit in the eighth, and was reminiscent of Greg Maddux for more reasons than his pitch count. The 33-year-old right-hander from Newport Beach masterfully mixed and matched his four-pitch arsenal, not registering one reading on the radar gun of even 90 mph.

“He’s not going to blow you away with velocity,” Haniger said. “But the change-up makes his fastball play up.”

“He was just moving the ball around very effectively,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “Definitely on the corners on both sides of the plate, top of the zone, bottom of the zone. Mainly just pinpoint command, good movement, very crafty and competitive as he always is. But he was on his game. We really tip our caps to Hendricks today. He was excellent.”

It has been nearly a decade since they were last no-hit, by Homer Bailey in Cincinnati on July 2, 2013. Often strikeout-happy, contact was not a problem for the Giants on Saturday. They finished all but four of their at-bats with balls in play. But even their most promising pieces of contact seemed to find leather.

Held hitless through five innings against the Rockies on Tuesday, the Giants clawed back to win 5-4 with scoring rallies in the seventh and eight innings. It was a different story Saturday, though, as Haniger’s two-out double off the wall in the eighth merely averted disaster rather than ignite a comeback.

After sweeping their series in Colorado, the Giants (32-32) have dropped their first two at home to the Cubs (28-36), falling back to .500.

“There’s really not much to say when Hendricks is dotting up the way he was,” Kapler said of the message to the dugout during the game. “With his movement profiles, what are you going to say? Get a little tougher in the batter’s box? When a guy is on his game, there’s not much of an adjustment to make.”

Sean Manaea, who has one no-no of his own under his belt, said being on the other side for seven-plus innings felt “different, obviously …

“It’s crazy,” he said. “I’ve been a part of a couple of them. It definitely weighs on you the further on the game goes. But Mitch got the hit.”

Relieving Jakob Junis, who allowed two home runs and all four of the Cubs’ runs, Manaea retired all 13 batters he faced — 4⅓ perfect innings — striking out five without allowing a walk or a hit. In six relief appearances since his last start, Manaea has posted a 2.29 ERA in 19⅔ innings, with 26 strikeouts to just four walks. Kapler said he would consider having him move back into a starting role his next turn through the rotation.

“Each outing is kind of building on the last one,” Kapler said. “You’re seeing more and more confidence, more and more carry with his fastball; the slider looks great; it’s got a great movement profile, he’s landing it in the zone, getting swings and misses with it. The at-bats are a little bit shorter. He’s getting more and more efficient. Really promising and probably the highlight of today’s game.”

Joc Pederson, Brandon Crawford and Mike Yastrzemski all put charges into balls, generating hopeful shrieks from the 35,452 in attendance, but none found grass. Pederson’s 388-foot fly ball in the first inning would have been a home run at 18 ballparks, according to Statcast, but merely made for the final out of the first inning. Yastrzemski launched another 388-footer in the second — a homer at two parks — that landed in the glove of former Giant Mike Tauchman.

Tauchman likely elicited memories with his hit-saving catch on Crawford’s drive, the most spectacular play of the day. Playing his 1,600th game with the Giants, Crawford lined a 2-1 fastball to the track in right-center field in the third inning that seemed destined for extra bases. Tauchman, who memorably robbed the Dodgers’ Albert Pujols of a walk-off homer as a Giants left fielder in 2021, dove to the track, tumbled and came up with the ball, hoisted from the seat of his pants on the warning track by an excited and astonished Cristopher Morel, who was hustling over from right field.

“We know Mike is a good defensive outfielder; we know he’s capable of making plays like that,” Kapler said. “Obviously I remember that play (from 2021) well. Today’s play was excellent as well.”