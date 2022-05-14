Giants’ offense stalls vs. Cardinals, ending 6-game win streak

ST. LOUIS — Misplays, miscues and missed opportunities wasted another strong outing from the newest member of the San Francisco Giants’ starting rotation and put a halt to their season-best six-game win streak.

After his last start, Giants manager Gabe Kapler declared Jakob Junis a member of San Francisco’s rotation. On a warm Saturday afternoon, he pitched like someone deserving of a spot but didn’t get the backing to extend San Francisco’s win streak to seven.

St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0 San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .353 Belt 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .262 Pederson lf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241 Yastrzemski cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .266 a-Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .264 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 González rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .339 b-Ruf ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Walton 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Bart c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .177 c-Flores ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Totals 33 0 8 0 4 7 St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Edman 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .276 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .298 Arenado dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .311 Yepez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .351 Bader cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .196 O'Neill lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Molina c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .236 Carlson cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Donovan 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .320 Sosa ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .172 Totals 33 4 9 4 1 5 San Francisco 000 000 000 0 8 0 St. Louis 010 010 20x 4 9 0 a-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 6th. b-grounded out for González in the 7th. c-singled for Bart in the 9th. LOB – San Francisco 10, St. Louis 6. 2B – González (3), Walton (1), Molina (3), Donovan (4), Goldschmidt (9), Arenado (12). HR – Edman (4), off Junis. RBIs – Donovan (5), Edman (17), Goldschmidt (17), Arenado (27). CS – Pederson (2). Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski, Walton); St. Louis 4 (Carlson, Dickerson, Edman, Yepez). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 8. Runners moved up – Carlson, Sosa. GIDP – Belt. DP – St. Louis 1 (Sosa, Goldschmidt). San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, L, 1-1 5 6 2 2 1 3 91 1.74 Brebbia 1⅓ 3 2 2 0 1 23 2.35 Doval 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.63 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson, W, 3-2 5⅔ 5 0 0 2 2 80 3.06 Cabrera, H, 4 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.57 Pallante, H, 2 ⅓ 2 0 0 1 0 17 1.17 Helsley, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.00 Gallegos 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.75 Inherited runners-scored – Brebbia 2-0, Helsley 3-0. Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Nick Mahrley. T – 3:05. A – 44,537 (45,494).

Junis limited the Cardinals to two runs over 5⅔ innings, but St. Louis tacked on two more in the seventh when Austin Slater battled the sun and lost, allowing a routine fly ball — what would have been the third out of the inning — to drop. That was four too many runs for a listless Giants lineup to overcome in a 4-0 loss.

San Francisco had been averaging more than eight runs per game during its six-game win streak but couldn’t push a single run across the plate Saturday, despite putting runners on base in all but one inning and in scoring position four times. San Francisco stranded 10 runners on base and was shut out for the second time this season.

“I think it was just that one. You get on base and then there’s the one hit that goes into the gaps or goes into the seats and changes the entire energy of the game,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “We weren’t able to come up with that one.”

Junis, a free-agent acquisition who broke camp with Triple-A Sacramento, has been a revelation in four lengthy appearances since joining the big club. He reworked his repertoire to prioritize his slider, which was on display again Saturday against the Cardinals. Junis threw 52 sliders, 32 sinkers and only seven change-ups, essentially working with a two-pitch arsenal because, he said, “I had no feel for (the change-up) today.”

“That’s why I’m pretty happy, especially facing the same team twice,” said Junis, who limited the Cardinals to two runs over five innings last Sunday. “It would’ve been really nice to have that other offering, but you’ve got to roll with what you’ve got, and that’s what I did. … I’ll take 5.2 and two runs any day.”

With two earned runs on six hits over 5⅔ innings on Saturday, Junis’ ERA in four appearances (two starts) stands at 1.74, the lowest mark of anyone on staff who has pitched as many innings as he has (20⅓).

“He gave us a chance to win the game,” Kapler said.

Between Brendan Donovan’s RBI double that got St. Louis on the board in the second inning and Tommy Edman’s home run into the Cardinals’ bullpen that made it 2-0, Junis retired nine straight batters. It wasn’t until St. Louis strung together back-to-back base hits with two outs in the sixth that Kapler turned to his bullpen, bringing in former Cardinal John Brebbia to retire the final out of the inning.

It was Brebbia on the mound in the seventh when Slater allowed Paul Goldschmidt’s two-out fly ball to fall to the grass. Nolan Arenado followed with a double to left field that brought home Goldschmidt and made it 4-0.