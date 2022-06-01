Giants president backs Gabe Kapler’s protest against gun violence

PHILADELPHIA — One day after Gabe Kapler paused his gun violence protest to stand for the national anthem on Memorial Day, the Giants manager received a heartfelt injection of support from his boss.

President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi called a video press conference Tuesday ahead of the Giants’ game in Philadelphia specifically to lend his support — and that of the organization — to Kapler.

“I’m just thankful I get to work with a guy who cares so much,” the Giants’ president of baseball operations said Tuesday after taking a moment to collect himself while speaking of the man he hired in 2019.

“I may not agree with everything he does on a personal level, but his passion, his thoughtfulness, his conviction over the past few days, those are the same traits that made him the manager of the year last year and made him such a leader for our organization. I don’t want any doubt about my personal feelings about that.”

Kapler began his protest last Friday after posting on his blog that he felt like a “coward” standing for the anthem in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting last week that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Zaidi also pointed to the franchise’s “long-standing relationship” with Everytown For Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization founded shortly after the Sandy Hook mass shooting that advocates for stricter gun laws. On Memorial Day, Kapler announced donations to Everytown, as well as Heart and Armor, an organization that support veterans.

But Zaidi, who was born in Canada, also spoke about his reverence for the history of the national anthem being played before baseball games. The Giants don’t plan to break from that tradition, as some have called for in the wake of Kapler’s protest.

“As an organization, we stand in lockstep with MLB on the importance of that tradition,” Zaidi said. “And, you know, we’ve obviously played the national anthem before all of our (home games) and will continue to do so.”

There are some within the Giants organization, Zaidi said, who believe the Star-Spangled Banner “isn’t a forum for protest,” so he stressed that the team is involved in an ongoing discussion about Kapler’s protest.

A straw poll of players inside the clubhouse revealed a mixture of opinions, but every player agreed that they supported their manager.

Left-hander Alex Wood said Kapler’s decision to participate in the anthem on Memorial Day was “really, really important.”

“You can still respect and love this country and the anthem and still not feel 100% support all the time,” Wood said while stipulating that protesting during the anthem wasn’t an action he would take. “I completely understand his prerogative. That’s the great thing about our country. That’s what those men and women (being honored on Memorial Day) fought for.”

Kapler said the support of the organization “means a lot to me.”

“I think anytime you take a position on any matter you want to be a part of a change on, it’s helpful to have the support of the people around you that you work with every day,” Kapler said. “And I work very close with Farhan but also the players in our clubhouse and the folks on our staff. … I certainly feel supported by what Farhan said.”

Zaidi sidestepped a question about team owner Charles Johnson, who is a frequent donor and supporter of Republican politicians who have blocked any efforts at reforming gun laws in the U.S.

Greg Johnson, Charles’ son and the chair of the Giants’ board of directors, has “expressed support for our work with Everytown and their platforms,” Zaidi said. “To me that’s the important thing here, that Greg and the Johnson family support our efforts in that area.”

Kapler declined to say whether he will continue his protest after pausing on Monday, but when it came time for the national anthem before first pitch Tuesday, Kapler was not on the field.

“I don’t know that it makes sense to answer questions on a daily basis about whether or not I come out for the anthem,” he said. “I think what makes more sense is peaceful protest of any kind around important issues like gun control and gun safety remain very important to me and I’m going to continue to express my thoughts on those.”