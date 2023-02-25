The Giants couldn’t land Carlos Correa or Aaron Judge this offseason, but offered an olive branch to their fans on Friday morning.

The prices are dropping on certain beers at Oracle Park this season.

The cost of domestic drafts in select locations will be reduced from $14 to $9, Giants president and chief executive officer Larry Baer told KNBR’s “Murph & Mac” on Friday morning.

The $9 price for 14-ounce beers will be available only at Doggie Diner locations, with several located on the promenade and view levels of the park.

According to Statistica, the Giants did offer $9 beers last year, but those beers weren’t available to all.

A Giants spokesperson said the $9 beers offered in 2022 were available only in The 415, a center field bleacher area where fans who purchased either a 10- or 24-voucher membership could enjoy special rates on beer, as well as other member-only event invitations and offerings.

The $9 mark for Oracle Park’s cheapest beer ranked the Giants eighth-worst among MLB teams in 2022, tied with the Brewers. The Mets ranked first at $12 per beer. The average cost across the league was $6.87.

The Giants are celebrating their 24th year at their new ballpark, which is what incentivized the drop in beer prices, Baer told the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday. He also said prices elsewhere in the park will go up 2-3%.

“Coming out of two years with the pandemic, and the lockout last year, it’s kind of like our fans deserve a break,” Baer told the Chronicle. “I mean, it’s been three tough years.”