Giants split doubleheader with Padres, continue push toward playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO ― Trent Grisham hit a game-ending three-run homer with one out in the seventh inning, lifting the San Diego Padres to a 6-5 victory and a doubleheader split with the San Francisco Giants on Friday night after ace Dinelson Lamet left the game with an apparent injury.

Projected No. 1 playoff starter Lamet became the second Padres pitcher to go down injured in three games. No update was given before the game ended.

Fernando Tatís Jr. homered for the first time since Sept. 6 with a two-run drive in the third, but Lamet’s injury in the top of the fourth left the Padres bench looking dejected.

The Giants (29-29) dropped back after Cincinnati (30-28) clinched its first playoff berth since 2013 with a victory at Minnesota. The Marlins (30-28) also secured a postseason spot.

Grisham hit a drive into the elevated right-field arcade off Sam Coonrod (0-2).

Luis Patino (1-0) pitched the seventh for his first major league win.

Big right-hander Lamet had appeared the best option to take the ball Wednesday at Petco Park in his club’s first playoff appearance in 14 years. Mike Clevinger is dealing with an elbow injury that forced him to an early exit Wednesday against the Angels.

Right fielder Wil Myers also left the game after the third, but it was unclear why.

Earlier Friday, the Padres clinched home-field advantage for the wild-card round next week with the Cardinals’ loss to Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader. San Diego secured the National League’s No. 4 seed.

San Diego was the home team in the second game, the makeup of a postponement at Petco Park on Sept. 12 after Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson received a false positive COVID-19 test result.

San Francisco right-hander Jeff Samardzija came off the injured list from a lengthy shoulder injury and rehab to pitch the second game as the 29th player for the doubleheader. It was just his fourth start and first appearance since Aug. 7.

San Diego pitcher Chris Paddack expected San Francisco to swing for the fences with its playoff hopes at stake, and that’s exactly what happened in the Giants' 5-4 Game 1 win.

Flores hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth and Mike Yastrzemski returned from an injury to splash a two-run shot into McCovey Cove the same inning.

“A hungry team that’s trying to continue to make a little playoff run, I knew they were going to come into this game aggressive with a good game plan,” Paddack said.

Tyler Anderson (4-3) allowed five hits over six solid innings, striking out four and overcoming four walks. Tony Watson gave up an RBI single to Tatís in the seventh and made a throwing error past first baseman Brandon Belt for another run before Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly.

Yastrzemski hit his second career splash hit homer in the bay, also doing so July 29 against the Padres.

Tommy Pham hit an RBI double in the second before Brandon Crawford’s homer off Paddack (4-5) tied it in the bottom half.

Paddack was done after 3⅔ innings and three home runs among his eight hits surrendered. He seems unconcerned about finding himself for the playoffs.

“We feel like he’s right there and really close,” manager Jayce Tingler said. “I’m sure he’s frustrated because he hasn’t been able to grab the traction he wanted being able to stack a couple good wins back to back.”

Refreshed Fernando

Tatís expressed feeling refreshed and well rested after he had a break Wednesday in the series finale against the Angels at Petco Park then a day off Thursday.

He went 2 for 7 in the doubleheader, making Tatís just 6 for 34 over his last eight games and 7 of 44 spanning the past nine.

“Just resting, seeing the game from a different side, seeing if I could learn some stuff ... just enjoy the day off,” he said.

His father offered some encouragement.

“Right now it’s just trust it, when this game attacks this way sometimes players lose confidence,” he said. “This game is hard for everybody.”

Trainer’s room

Padres: Clevinger received a cortisone shot Friday for his troublesome elbow. General manager A.J. Preller said the Padres have not ruled out Clevinger making a start in the wild-card round next week. Clevinger left his start Wednesday after just one inning against the Angels. Tests showed he has a right posterior elbow impingement. “I think we got really good news,” Preller said. Clevinger is expected to rest for 48 hours and then attempt to play catch. He was obtained in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland on Aug. 31. With questions around Clevinger and Lamet, RHP Zach Davies could now be San Diego’s opening playoff pitcher.

Giants: OF Yastrzemski, who had missed seven straight starts and six games with a mild right calf strain, played both games as hoped.

Up next

The Giants didn’t announce a Saturday night starter but it would be RHP Johnny Cueto’s turn. San Diego also hadn’t listed a pitcher.