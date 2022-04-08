Giants started major league trend by stocking up on coaches

SAN FRANCISCO — Before the San Francisco Giants rolled to a best-in-baseball 107 wins last year, ended the Los Angeles Dodgers’ eight-year run of National League West titles and looked like geniuses, there was a seemingly wild idea that had come a year earlier.

What if, manager Gabe Kapler asked his new boss, we expanded the coaching staff? Like, really expanded it, to 13 total coaches? Kapler, who had been given the seemingly impossible task of replacing Bruce Bochy, explained his vision, likening it to the importance of having a robust pupil-to-teacher ratio in school. The smaller the class size, the more the students benefit.

“And I thought, well, this isn’t grade school, this is the big leagues,” said Farhan Zaidi, the Giants’ president of baseball operations.

But the more Kapler lobbied, the more he made sense.

“It was really thinking out of the box because it wasn’t going just one or two coaches beyond the norm,” Zaidi said. “Look, I had my skepticisms. I thought, ‘Are we going to have enough to do for all of these people?’ But, it turned out, it was a really good analogy.”

The Giants, indeed, pumped up their staff to 13 coaches (not including the manager) for the 2020 season. Instead of one hitting and one pitching coach, they employed three each: A hitting coach, a director of hitting/assistant hitting coach and an assistant hitting coach; and a pitching coach, a director of pitching and an assistant pitching coach. They listed the traditional roles (bench coach/infield coach and first- and third-base coaches) and a nontraditional one (quality assurance coach). There was a bullpen/catching coach, plus two assistant coaches, one of whom was Alyssa Nakken, the first female coach in Major League Baseball.

For most of Bochy’s 13 years, in which he piloted the Giants to three World Series championships in a five-season span, he worked with what had been the standard in baseball for decades: six coaches. They were bench, hitting, pitching, first base, third base and bullpen. By 2019, his final season, the Giants had added an assistant hitting coach and, in deference to the new replay rules, a “coach/video replay analyst.”

That does not seem all that long ago, but given the way the game has changed, it may as well be the videocassette recorder era before the digital age.

“It may be a little bit outside the box, but outside the box increasingly is inside the box,” said President and CEO Larry Baer, whose approval of the increased coaching budget brought enormous returns last summer.

Indeed, in an industry in which success begets copycats, 13 teams list coaching staffs in double digits this year. Cincinnati has matched San Francisco with 13 coaches. The Philadelphia Phillies, the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks are at 12 each; the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels have 11.

“Teams are paying a lot of attention to the support they can provide players and recognize that there are a lot more resources at our disposal as organizations than there were 15 years ago,” said Chris Antonetti, Cleveland’s president of baseball operations, whose Guardians employ eight coaches.

The topic is not Kapler’s favorite, largely because he is uncomfortable being given credit for an idea that is taking root in the game. Yes, he said, he might have 13 coaches, but he would prefer people to point out that it was his players who won 107 games.

Plus, to him, the idea of expanding a coaching staff is just common sense.

“You have a big group of players, and they all have different communication styles, they all have different backgrounds, they all come from different parts of the country and from different parts of the world,” Kapler said. “The goal for us was and is to give everybody in our clubhouse somebody to relate to and somebody they can connect with.”

The idea is to tailor agendas to the needs of individual players and to make sure communication flows two ways. When Brandon Belt, Darin Ruf and LaMonte Wade Jr. take ground balls at first base, each may want to focus on a different skill on a particular day. Perhaps shortstop Brandon Crawford wants a lighter workload, but Mauricio Dubón wants more strenuous pregame preparation. New hire Pedro Guerrero gives the Giants a Spanish-speaking hitting coach to serve those players in the dugout during games, bypassing the need for a translator.

A crucial philosophy is having the players become “co-pilots” in their careers, said Kai Correa, the bench and infield coach, who added that the Giants want them to become “just as much chefs as consumers” in their ongoing development.