Giants sticking to a formula that works

Look closely and you can still see glory floating like ticker tape in the wind.

Anthony DeSclafani tossed a gem June 11 in Washington, finishing what he started for a rare complete game. After the final out, here it came: Catcher Buster Posey walking to the mound to offer the prize that every Giants pitcher wants.

For San Francisco, which won World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014, the simple act packed with so much emotion is known as a Buster Hug.

“The ironic thing is, I’m really not much of a hugger,” Posey said, chuckling, during a conversation the next day. “I try to save those for big moments.”

Those moments — the smiles, the wins, the hugs — are happening more and more frequently for the Giants, who have the best record in the majors and have seen their playoff odds (according to FanGraphs) increase from 5% at the beginning of the season to 72.3% entering Sunday’s games.

Also notably beating the odds are three graybeards, each of whom is in the final year of his contract. Posey, shortstop Brandon Crawford and first baseman Brandon Belt: three enduring amigos for the three-time champions. (Posey was a major player in all three World Series wins; Crawford and Belt were there for the last two.)

“I think if you told any of us 10 years ago that you guys will be in the starting lineup together in 2021, we would have been tickled about that,” Posey said.

Posey, 34, opted out of last summer’s pandemic-shortened season after he and his wife, Kristin, adopted identical-twin girls who had been born prematurely. Now in the final year of a nine-year, $167 million deal with a club option for 2022, Posey, following a 2018 hip operation that threatened his baseball golden years, is having possibly his finest season since 2012, when he won the NL’s MVP Award.

Crawford, 34, is producing the best overall season of his career and this month became the club’s career leader in games played at shortstop, breaking a record previously held by Hall of Famer Travis Jackson, who retired in 1936. Crawford’s six-year, $75 million deal expires after this season.

Belt, 33, slowed by an oblique strain earlier this year, continues as a presence at first base with an on-base plus slugging percentage (.907) that ranked him second on the team through Saturday. He is in the last months of his five-year, $72.8 million deal.

“I think there’s something pretty deep-seated in being part of a winning culture,” said Larry Baer, who joined the organization in 1992 and currently is the club’s president and CEO. “There was a period, and it seems crazy now, but as you went through 2010, 2012 and 2014, where none of those players lost a playoff series. It was like eight or nine in a row for Buster.

“Then, in 2016 we won the wild-card game versus the Mets and then we had a tough loss to the Cubs. But the point is, I think there is a really strong ethos to having been in a winning culture and knowing what it takes to get through a long season and a winning environment.”

What’s especially striking, in what feels as if it could be the last ride for San Francisco’s championship core, is the fact that much of the baseball world has ignored their continuity, spending the past five seasons agonizing over the future of the Chicago Cubs, who won the World Series in 2016. Kris Bryant trade rumors have become a fixture like Wrigley’s ivy. When the Cubs nontendered Kyle Schwarber last winter, the conjecture was that, financially, another of the team’s stars would have to go, with Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Bryant all eligible for free agency after 2021.

Meanwhile, Posey, Crawford and Belt blissfully moved toward the end of their contracts, flying under the radar despite the fact that they did what the Cubs’ core couldn’t: win multiple World Series titles.

“I kind of feel like that’s normal for us,” Crawford said. “We don’t get as much national coverage as the Cubs, Yankees and teams on the East Coast, but we find a way to kind of join together and put a good team on the field and play good baseball and win games. I feel like that’s what’s happening this year, too.”

The end of their era was supposed to have been when the maestro, Bruce Bochy, retired and the Giants replaced him as manager with Gabe Kapler following the 2019 season. A year earlier, they had hired Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations, replacing Brian Sabean, who as general manager had been the architect of the three titles. The rebuild was on in earnest, the urgency flashing in the neon light of a humiliating 64-98 finish in 2017.

“Brian and Boch are still with the organization, and we have the benefit of their advice and wisdom,” Baer said. “But when you make changes, other changes come with them and what you hope to do is that the new regime listens and studies and understands.”