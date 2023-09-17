Giants swept in Saturday doubleheader vs. Rockies

DENVER — Two four-game series. Two inferior National League West foes. Two chances to make up valuable ground in the crowded NL wild card race.

The Giants bungled them both, and their playoff chances are on life support with 13 games to go.

An impressive Saturday night crowd of 43,885 watched their last-place hometown squad deal the Giants (75-74) a third defeat in the span of 24 hours, 5-2, seriously deflating San Francisco’s playoff hopes during its easiest remaining stretch of schedule. It’s hard not to draw parallels to the Giants’ four-game set earlier this month against the fourth-place Padres, who took three out of four in a series San Francisco had to win.

“That was not our best baseball over the course of the last three days,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “The timing is not good to not be playing good baseball three games in a row like that. We’re a tough bunch. I think the thing we need to consider right now is how many times we’re able to get back off the mat after getting knocked down and keep fighting. There’s still plenty of time left.”

Those games at Petco Park, like Saturday night at Coors Field, also took place in front of larger and livelier crowds than the Giants have drawn at their waterfront ballpark for most of the summer. Their struggles away from Oracle Park know no bounds, falling to 4-23 in their past 27 road games — including the past three at a ballpark they had been 19-10 at under Kapler’s tenure.

“It’s simple, right? We’re just not playing good enough on the road,” Kapler said. “Environment is a real thing. It’s a different environment. But we’ve played great in this environment before. For a lot of years now, we’ve come here and played good baseball. So, we’ll get back up tomorrow and get ready to play them again and be better.”

While there’s still a fourth game left here Sunday afternoon (LHP Sean Manaea vs. RHP Chris Flexen, 12:10 p.m.), the series script has already been written. The Giants missed a huge opportunity, and the Rockies clinched their first series win against a divisional opponent all season. They had lost 16 of their past 17 meetings with the Giants entering this series.

Making matters worse: the Marlins beat the Braves and the Reds beat the Mets, dropping the Giants 2½ games back of the third and final NL wild card. Their upcoming two-game set in Arizona still looms large with tiebreaker implications.

The NL West is officially out of reach. Their loss in the second game Saturday eliminated them from contention, however unlikely it had been since mid-summer.

“We haven’t been playing good defense, we haven’t been hitting the ball, we haven’t been throwing as many strikes as we’d like to,” rookie catcher Patrick Bailey said. “We’ve been streaky all year. We’ve played really good baseball at times and really bad baseball at times. We’re still in the hunt and still have a chance to make the playoffs. That’s what we have to focus on.”

Sweeping Saturday’s doubleheader, the Rockies earned more wins against the Giants than they had collected in more than a year’s span, dating back to last August.

The Giants used three bulk pitchers in Game 1. They allowed nine runs, but the “silver lining,” Kapler said, was that they would have a fully rested bullpen for the second game. San Francisco fell into a 2-0 hole after the first inning, though, and never had a lead to protect.

Alex Cobb was the Giants’ originally scheduled starter Saturday, but still dealing with a hip impingement, he was pushed back until Tuesday in Arizona.

That left the Giants to attack the nightcap of Saturday’s double header with an opener, Scott Alexander, and Jakob Junis in a bulk role behind him.

The combo allowed four runs over 4⅔ innings, though only one run was earned.

In the first, Paul DeJong muffed a routine grounder from Ezequiel Tovar, who immediately made the Giants pay for the mistake. He swiped second and scored on a double from Kris Bryant, who was driven home a couple batters later when Elehuris Montero won an eight-pitch battle with Junis with a line drive into left field.

Tovar’s aggressive base running led to more miscues in a two-run third inning. He singled home Charlie Blackmon after the bearded veteran outfielder tripled to leadoff the inning, then took off for second on the first of two wild pitches from Junis. Bailey scrambled to corral the ball and rushed a throw, sidearm, that sailed wide of Thairo Estrada and into center field, allowing Tovar to take third. Junis buried another pitch in the dirt that got away from Bailey and allowed Tovar to score.