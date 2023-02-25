The Cardinal Newman girls, the No. 3 seed in the North Coast Section Open Division basketball tournament, got a chance to redeem themselves Friday after a semifinal loss to second-seeded San Ramon Valley earlier this week.

And did they ever, beating No. 4 Carondelet 71-50 in the third-place game on the Cardinals’ home court.

Newman got off to a fast start thanks to Janelle Peña, who had eight first-quarter points. Carondelet wasn’t making things easy, however, and the score was 31-26 at halftime.

From then on, it was all Newman. The Cardinals scored 40 points in the second half, highlighted by a three-point festival in the fourth quarter. Newman’s pace proved too much for Carondelet in the end as the Cardinals took third place in the elite NCS playoff bracket.

Top-seeded Salesian beat San Ramon Valley 59-55 in the Open’s championship game, also Friday.

Abbie Mullins led the Newman scoring with 19 points while adding four rebounds. Kaida Angelo had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while also dishing six assists.

Kate Schat scored 13 points, and Julia Brunetti added five and 10 rebounds.

Newman will now await its seeding and draw in next week’s NorCal tournament, set to be revealed Sunday.

