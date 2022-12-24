The North Bay League took an unprecedented step last spring when member schools voted to limit the Cardinal Newman girls basketball team’s participation in league play.

Citing an extended run of dominant seasons, NBL schools voted 7-5 to declare the Cardinals a “competitive anomaly” and begin a process that would have reduced their number of league games, a move that head coach Monica Mertle compared to being effectively kicked out of the league.

However, nine months after the vote, it appears that Cardinal Newman’s standing in the league won’t be altered as originally voted upon — at least for now — and the league will need to revote on the matter after this current season if it is to happen for the 2023-24 season.

The NBL made a misstep in its enactment of the rule. North Coast Section bylaws state that competitive-anomaly rulings take effect the season following the vote. The NBL voted on it after the 2021-22 basketball season but were aiming for it take effect in the 2023-24 season, not this current season, which the bylaws don’t allow. NCS bylaws state that competitive-anomaly rulings must reexamined after each season to determine if the team still fits the criteria.

“At the time of the vote, the intent expressed in that meeting was that it was to not go into effect the following year because the schedules had already been produced, it would go into effect the following year,” NBL co-commissioner and Analy High School Athletic Director Joe Ellwood said. “After we took a look at the bylaws, and with consultation with (Commissioner Pat Cruickshank) at the NCS, he was in agreement that we waited too late to do that.

“We didn’t have the ability to push it off for another year because of the fact that it has to reviewed every year and by the time we figured that out, it was too late.”

Ellwood and Montgomery Athletic Director Dean Haskins took over as co-commissioners in July and discovered the discrepancy over the summer. If the league wants to go forward with naming the Cardinals a competitive anomaly, it will have to start the process again after this current season.

Ellwood said he wouldn’t be surprised — but couldn’t say for sure — if the topic will be raised again this year, given the support it had last year. The seven schools that voted yes on the ruling in March were Rancho Cotate, Elsie Allen, Montgomery, Maria Carrillo, Piner, Santa Rosa and Ukiah. Analy, Windsor, Cardinal Newman, Healdsburg and St. Vincent voted no.

Even if the league votes again to move forward with the process, it would still need to clear a few other hurdles, including approval by the NCS alignment committee and Board of Managers.

The NCS defines a competitive anomaly as a team that has “demonstrated a competitive dominance in specific sports for five or more years against the member schools of their leagues.” This includes a dominant win-loss record and average margin of victory.

Over the past five seasons, Cardinal Newman is 54-0 in league games and has posted an average margin of victory of 44.97 points over league opponents. Additionally, Cardinal Newman has only had one game decided by single digits in the last seven years and hasn’t lost a league game since the 2013-14 season.

The NBL cited those figures during its discussion over the matter last spring and argued that reducing Cardinal Newman’s involvement in league play would help even the playing field and reduce lopsided results.

Mertle strongly opposed that viewpoint and still does.

“My thought process as a coach is never, ‘How can we avoid competition?’ or ‘How can we avoid discomfort?’ but instead, ‘How can we face discomfort, go back and then get better and work on our weaknesses so that we can get better?’” she said Thursday. “I’ll just never understand that line of thinking. It will never resonate with me as a former athlete and now a current coach and a leader of young women.”

We’re still months away from another potential vote by the NBL since NCS bylaws state that such rulings can only be voted upon once the season is finished. Mertle said that she’s staying focused on her team and the season right now.

“At the end of the day, people are going to do what people are going to do, and there are certain things that we can control and I can control and there are certain things that we can’t,” she said. “So, my focus right now is on my kids and my program and whatever happens, happens, but we’re going to continue to have our same philosophy and continue to challenge our girls and push them and put them in situations where they have to dig in and they have to improve.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.