Though she may not have been her team’s leading scorer, Abbie Mullins was the engine that made Cardinal Newman — The Press Democrat’s season-long No. 1 team — run.

Whether it was her leadership, playmaking or elite shooting, Mullins’ veteran presence was a large factor in the Cardinals’ success this season. Coaches around the North Bay League recognized the same and voted her the Most Valuable Player in the Oak Division.

For being the most important player on the top team in all of the North Bay, Mullins is The Press Democrat’s 2022-23 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

“This is a huge honor and I’m really grateful, especially to see all the people who have come before me who have gotten things like this,” Mullins said about the award. “There are a lot of good players in this county, so it’s just amazing that I got this. It really was a great season.”

The Cardinals continued to be the class of the region this winter as they went 25-8 overall, earned a bid to the elite North Coast Section Open Division playoffs and the CIF State Division 1 playoffs. They ended the year as the No. 16 team in the state, per CalHi Sports, and have now posted 20-win seasons in nine consecutive years.

Mullins, a four-year varsity player and two-year starter, averaged 10.6 points on the year with 90 made three-pointers and an 87% clip from the free-throw line.

The 5-foot-5 Windsor native had a few highlight performances this year — like her 22-point outing in an early-season win over Bishop O’Dowd and her game-high 24 points in a 59-51 win over state-ranked San Joaquin Memorial in the West Coast Jamboree — but none came close to her offensive explosion against state-ranked Antelope in January.

In the Cardinals’ 81-46 win, Mullins hit eight three-pointers en route to a career-high 37 points.

“That was a great game,” she recalled. “My teammates set me up with a lot of great shots and we were all kind of feeding off of each other’s energy and it just spiraled from there. We played really tough and we knew we had to play really tough against a team like that. It was just a really, really great win for us.”

Mullins is still weighing her next steps after high school. She wants to continuing play in college and is talking to a few smaller Christian colleges at the moment but hasn’t made any decisions yet.

She said she’ll miss the team camaraderie from her playing days in high school the most.

“At Newman in general, the team chemistry we had playing on a team like this was something really special and it might not be something I get again in my career,” she said. “Just the chemistry that we had and the responsibilities that everyone took each game and each practice and with the program and how much everyone puts into it is amazing, and I’m really blessed to have been a part of it for so long.

“I’ll definitely carry all the things I’ve learned and all those memories with me into the future. It’s been a great four years. Very blessed.”

