Girls basketball preview: Favorites could face new challengers

While COVID-19 continues to cause disruptions in prep sports, basketball teams did their best to open league play last week.

Cancellations and postponements were widespread, but most of the county’s girls team were able to play at least one league game.

In the North Bay League, the girls teams in the Oak and Redwood divisions started on Wednesday. The league slate is set to end the first week of February. Play in the Vine Valley Athletic League has also begun and there are several Sonoma teams and players to keep an eye on.

Here is a closer look at the girls teams from around the county:

NBL-Oak

Cardinal Newman

Spring record: Did not play

The Cardinals are a young but balanced group that should once again be considered a favorite for the league title. They have senior leadership in Ari Johnson and Reese Searcy, with a mass of talented juniors and underclassmen that can beat teams inside and out. The Cardinals played the toughest preleague schedule in the county and their four losses came against teams that are currently a combined 40-9. They opened league play last week with a 40-point win over Ukiah.

Montgomery

Spring record: 7-1

The Vikings have had some tough luck this season. After playing in Windsor’s tournament on Dec. 11, they didn’t play again until Saturday due to COVID-19 issues. They’ve still only played seven games on the year, about half the number every other team in the Oak division has played so far. Despite the lack of game reps, the Vikings should be in the mix night in, night out. Outside of a 52-49 win over Ukiah, their other three wins are all by double digits.

Rancho Cotate

Spring record: 3-5

The Cougars were idle for the first week of league games due to COVID-19 issues but should be a competitive team once they get on the court. Senior Keyonee Neal is one of the most dynamic players in the county and should keep the Cougars in plenty of games.

Ukiah

Spring record: 7-7

The Wildcats are deep and could be a dark horse player in the Oak. They had some impressive showings in their preleague schedule, including a 50-point win over Piner and a run to the championship game of their bracket in the West Coast Jamboree. They were overmatched in their league opener against Cardinal Newman, a 65-25 loss, but should be competitive against other Oak teams.

West County

Spring record: 8-4

The consolidation of El Molino and Analy has created a deep and talented girls basketball program that could be the best challenger for Cardinal Newman in the league race. They have experienced guards, some knockdown shooters and depth in the frontcourt. They rattled off 11 straight wins starting in late November before a 79-35 loss to Carondelet on Saturday.

Windsor

Spring record: 9-2

The Jaguars were also idle for the first week of league games due to COVID-19 issues. They also played a tough preleague schedule and opened the year 0-4, but will head into NBL play on a three-game winning streak after winning Fort Bragg’s tournament after Christmas. They’re led by a trio of talented seniors in Meredith Gilbertson, Grace Boyle and Maddie West.

Outlook: Cardinal Newman once again figures to be the team to beat, with West County as its top rival. There rest of the league is loaded with talent and every night of play in the Oak should provide fun, exciting and hard-fought games. But when it’s all said and done, this league race is likely coming down to West County and Cardinal Newman.

Players to watch:

Reese Searcy, senior, Cardinal Newman

Senior leader who plays hard on both ends of the floor. Can get a bucket and shut down an opposing team’s top player.

Lucca Lowenberg, senior, West County

Do-it-all guard is averaging 16.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds and 4 steals per game. Led West County to two tournament wins during preleague.

Ellie Roan, senior, West County

The three-sport star and Boston University track and field commit is a fearsome inside presence for West County. The 6-foot forward is averaging 10.9 points and 10.6 rebounds on 60% shooting.

Julia Maldonado, senior, Ukiah

The Wildcats’ leading scorer has been in a bit of a slump of late but is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Keyonee Neal, senior, Rancho Cotate

Neal set the Cougars’ girls scoring record earlier this season and is putting up ridiculous numbers across the board. She’s averaging 21.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game.

Meredith Gilbertson, senior, Windsor

The Jaguars’ leading scorer has come on strong of late. She’s reached double digits in scoring in her last eight games to bring her season average up to 13.2 points per game.