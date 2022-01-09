Subscribe

Girls basketball preview: Favorites could face new challengers

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 8, 2022

NBL-Oak standings (League, overall)

Cardinal Newman 1-0, 12-4

West County 1-0, 13-2

Ukiah 0-1, 10-5

Montgomery 0-1, 4-3

Rancho Cotate 0-0, 7-9

Windsor 0-0, 6-7

NBL-Redwood standings (League, overall)

Maria Carrillo 1-0, 8-3

Healdsburg 1-0, 11-5

Piner 0-1, 10-3

St. Vincent 0-1, 4-3

Elsie Allen 0-0, 2-8

Santa Rosa 0-0, 5-10

While COVID-19 continues to cause disruptions in prep sports, basketball teams did their best to open league play last week.

Cancellations and postponements were widespread, but most of the county’s girls team were able to play at least one league game.

In the North Bay League, the girls teams in the Oak and Redwood divisions started on Wednesday. The league slate is set to end the first week of February. Play in the Vine Valley Athletic League has also begun and there are several Sonoma teams and players to keep an eye on.

Here is a closer look at the girls teams from around the county:

NBL-Oak

Cardinal Newman

Spring record: Did not play

The Cardinals are a young but balanced group that should once again be considered a favorite for the league title. They have senior leadership in Ari Johnson and Reese Searcy, with a mass of talented juniors and underclassmen that can beat teams inside and out. The Cardinals played the toughest preleague schedule in the county and their four losses came against teams that are currently a combined 40-9. They opened league play last week with a 40-point win over Ukiah.

Montgomery

Spring record: 7-1

The Vikings have had some tough luck this season. After playing in Windsor’s tournament on Dec. 11, they didn’t play again until Saturday due to COVID-19 issues. They’ve still only played seven games on the year, about half the number every other team in the Oak division has played so far. Despite the lack of game reps, the Vikings should be in the mix night in, night out. Outside of a 52-49 win over Ukiah, their other three wins are all by double digits.

Rancho Cotate

Spring record: 3-5

The Cougars were idle for the first week of league games due to COVID-19 issues but should be a competitive team once they get on the court. Senior Keyonee Neal is one of the most dynamic players in the county and should keep the Cougars in plenty of games.

Ukiah

Spring record: 7-7

The Wildcats are deep and could be a dark horse player in the Oak. They had some impressive showings in their preleague schedule, including a 50-point win over Piner and a run to the championship game of their bracket in the West Coast Jamboree. They were overmatched in their league opener against Cardinal Newman, a 65-25 loss, but should be competitive against other Oak teams.

West County

Spring record: 8-4

The consolidation of El Molino and Analy has created a deep and talented girls basketball program that could be the best challenger for Cardinal Newman in the league race. They have experienced guards, some knockdown shooters and depth in the frontcourt. They rattled off 11 straight wins starting in late November before a 79-35 loss to Carondelet on Saturday.

Windsor

Spring record: 9-2

The Jaguars were also idle for the first week of league games due to COVID-19 issues. They also played a tough preleague schedule and opened the year 0-4, but will head into NBL play on a three-game winning streak after winning Fort Bragg’s tournament after Christmas. They’re led by a trio of talented seniors in Meredith Gilbertson, Grace Boyle and Maddie West.

Outlook: Cardinal Newman once again figures to be the team to beat, with West County as its top rival. There rest of the league is loaded with talent and every night of play in the Oak should provide fun, exciting and hard-fought games. But when it’s all said and done, this league race is likely coming down to West County and Cardinal Newman.

Players to watch:

Reese Searcy, senior, Cardinal Newman

Senior leader who plays hard on both ends of the floor. Can get a bucket and shut down an opposing team’s top player.

Lucca Lowenberg, senior, West County

Do-it-all guard is averaging 16.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds and 4 steals per game. Led West County to two tournament wins during preleague.

Ellie Roan, senior, West County

The three-sport star and Boston University track and field commit is a fearsome inside presence for West County. The 6-foot forward is averaging 10.9 points and 10.6 rebounds on 60% shooting.

Julia Maldonado, senior, Ukiah

The Wildcats’ leading scorer has been in a bit of a slump of late but is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Keyonee Neal, senior, Rancho Cotate

Neal set the Cougars’ girls scoring record earlier this season and is putting up ridiculous numbers across the board. She’s averaging 21.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game.

Meredith Gilbertson, senior, Windsor

The Jaguars’ leading scorer has come on strong of late. She’s reached double digits in scoring in her last eight games to bring her season average up to 13.2 points per game.

Also keep an eye on:

Maycee Hunter, junior, West County

Talia Husary, senior, West County

Maya Salas, junior, West County

Leah Martinez, sophomore, Cardinal Newman

Kate Schat, freshman, Cardinal Newman

Abbie Mullins, junior, Cardinal Newman

Ari Johnson, senior, Cardinal Newman

Naomi Duport, senior, Rancho Cotate

Jenna Mowery, senior, Ukiah

Jayden Borgna, junior, Ukiah

Grace Boyle, senior, Windsor

Maddie West, senior, Windsor

Elisa Arias, senior, Montgomery

Sydney Rouleau, senior, Montgomery

Ashley Saverien, senior, Montgomery

NBL-Redwood

Elsie Allen

Spring record: 1-7

The Lobos appear to be in for a rebuilding season. They do have an overtime win over Sonoma Academy and a few close losses to local teams. It’s another team that hasn’t played in some time due to COVID-19 issues. They have yet to play a league game and haven’t taken the court since a Dec. 14 win over Rio Lindo Adventist.

Healdsburg

Spring record: 6-3

The Greyhounds are young but have loads of talent and should be considered a contender in the Redwood with Piner and Maria Carrillo. Junior Itzel Ortiz and sophomore Hailey Webb, both guards, power an offense averaging 45 points per game. They started the season 7-1 but came down to earth a bit as the schedule got harder in December. Their win over Piner was a big confidence booster that they have what it takes to compete for the league title.

Maria Carrillo

Spring record: 7-3

Considered by coaches to be the league favorite, the Pumas have the talent and depth to back up that line of thinking. Sisters Leyna and Katarina Gorauskas are arguably two of the best forwards in the league and lead the Pumas in scoring and rebounding. After them, five other players are averaging at least 4 points per game. Outside of a few lopsided losses to West County and Montgomery, the Pumas took care of business in preleague, including a 52-44 win over Windsor.

Piner

Spring record: 4-5

The Prospectors will go as far as Sarah Tait takes them. The senior guard is currently the leading girls’ scorer in the county at a ridiculous 26.1 points per game. Of Piner’s 642 total points scored this year, Tait has accounted for 339. Despite their loss to Healdsburg on Wednesday, the Prospectors have already beaten the Greyhounds once earlier this season and have a big win over Casa Grande as well. They should bounce right back from this most recent setback.

Santa Rosa

Spring record: 2-8

The Panthers dropped down from the Oak this season and started the season off strong before hitting a tough spell heading into league. They opened the year 5-2 with some strong wins but have dropped their last eight games since then. They also have yet to open league play due to COVID-19 issues. Senior Erin Holland is their offensive leader.

St. Vincent

Spring record: 1-7

This is a big jump for the Mustangs, who have historically played in the North Central League against smaller schools. This will be their first season in the NBL. With only three seniors, the Mustangs are a young bunch who may take some lumps this year but should be in good shape in coming years.

Outlook: According to coaches, the top two teams that should vie for the league title are Maria Carrillo and Piner. But watch out for Healdsburg, which beat Piner by 14 in the league opener. Everyone else is probably looking up at those three.

Players to watch:

Sarah Tait, senior, Piner

Piner’s all-time leading girls scorer (1,357 points and counting), is making a push for Piner’s boys scoring record (1,651 points). On the year she’s averaging 26.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and has scored at least 30 points in four games.

Leyna Gorauskas, sophomore, Maria Carrillo

Leading scorer and averaging a double-double on the year. Putting up 10.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.

Katrina Gorauskas, senior, Maria Carrillo

Also nearly averaging a double-double with 9.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Itzel Ortiz, junior, Healdsburg

The Greyhounds’ leading scorer at around 16 points per game.

Also keep an eye on:

Lexi Hunt, junior, Maria Carrillo

Erin Holland, senior, Santa Rosa

Hailey Webb, sophomore, Healdsburg

Ashley Behrens, freshman, Healdsburg

Kate O’Malley, junior, Maria Carrillo

Gisella San Ramon, senior, Piner

Outside the NBL

Casa Grande could be a contender in the Vine Valley Athletic League along with American Canyon and Vintage. The Gauchos returned a majority of their players from last year and even got a few others back who chose to play other sports in the spring. They opened the season 9-1 and won tournaments at Piner and Elsie Allen before a tough run in the West Coast Jamboree brought them to 9-5 entering league play. They have yet to play a VVAL game due to COVID-19 protocols but figure to be a top-three team in the league once play resumes.

Players to watch

Ashley “AJ” Harris, senior, Casa Grande

Gauchos’ leading scorer at around 12-14 points per game. A knockdown shooter.

Mazin Dahmani, senior, Casa Grande

Starting point guard who averages around 5 assists per game. Was the MVP of Elsie Allen and Piner tournaments.

Jamie McGaughey, senior, Casa Grande

Gauchos’ leading rebounder and a defensive presence in the post.

Mallory O’Keefe, senior, Petaluma

Trojans’ leading scorer. Averaging 14 points, 3.4 assists per game in seven games of reported stats.

Also keep an eye on:

Presley Sorenson, sophomore, Sonoma Valley

Sydney Martin, sophomore, Petaluma

Marissa Brody, sophomore, Casa Grande

Cassie Llaverias, senior, Casa Grande

Anamaria Robertson, sophomore, Casa Grande

Amalie Barr, sophomore, Casa Grande

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

