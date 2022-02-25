Girls basketball: Sarah Tait leaves a legacy at Piner

The number 11 will forever be synonymous with greatness at Piner High School.

Sarah Tait, star of the Prospectors’ girls basketball team for the last four seasons, had her No. 11 jersey retired at Piner’s senior night a few weeks ago. Even with a handful of regular-season games left on the schedule, it was an honor that head coach Marc Anderson felt befitting of someone with Tait’s lengthy list of accomplishments.

At that point in her career, Tait was already the all-time leading girls scorer in school history and was the first girl at Piner to score more than 1,000 career points. She was a four-year varsity starter, a three-time all-league selection, and above all else had led a turnaround in the girls basketball program over the course of her career.

“The reason we decided to (retire her jersey) was because Sarah has been such a huge piece for this program,” Anderson said. “… I just thought it was absolutely important that she got awarded for that.”

Not long after that ceremony, Tait added the accomplishment she said she’s most proud of to that list: breaking Piner’s boys scoring record.

Luke Devenny’s mark of 1,651 points stood for about 12 years before Tait drilled a three-pointer last week in Piner’s first-round playoff game at Alhambra, giving her 1,652 for her career. More impressively, she did so in fewer games than Devenny.

While Piner’s season and Tait’s prep career came to an end that night, she finished the game with 22 points, setting the new scoring mark at Piner at 1,670 points. She finished her career averaging 18.6 points per game and likely would have had a chance to break the 2,000-point mark had her junior season not been limited to just 10 games due to the pandemic.

Tait said the last weeks of the season were “overwhelming” as she was showered with adulation from the Piner community. But now that’s she had some time to process it, it’s a period she looks back on fondly.

“Throughout the whole thing, I was feeling very accomplished,” Tait said. “My time at Piner was finally coming to an end and it wasn’t on a bad note, it was always on a positive note — that I’m basically doing everything that I told myself and I told my parents I was going to do.”

For as long as Tait can remember, girls basketball at Piner has played second fiddle to the boys. The girls haven’t won a league title since 1977 while the boys continuously put together winning season after winning season, including winning the North Bay League Redwood division title this year.

When Tait arrived at Piner four years ago, the girls program was on an upswing, having won double-digit games in three of the prior four seasons. The seven years before that they had maxed out at five wins in two separate seasons.

Enter Tait, who set lofty goals for herself before she even played a game at the high school level. Among the items on her list was setting the girls scoring record, leading Piner to a league title and leaving the program in better shape than when she found it.

While Tait was disappointed Piner came up short of the league title this year — the Prospectors finished third in the NBL-Redwood — she doesn’t look back on this past season as a failure.

Aside from her eye-popping individual stats — 24.4 points per game, 631 total points, two 39-point games, all program records — Tait feels she and fellow senior Gisella San Roman, another four-year varsity player, have helped changed the culture around Piner girls basketball. Anderson agrees.

Piner won 17 games this year, the most in 30 years, he said, adding that Tait’s outstanding play on the court along with the mentorship she and San Ramon provided to younger players created a buzz around the program. There’s been an uptick in girls coming out for the basketball team, Anderson said, and he credits the senior duo for the positive change.

“For me, having players like Sarah Tait and ‘G’ San Ramon being a big part of that cultural changing of the guard has been huge,” he said.

For younger players, Anderson points to the work and dedication that Tait and San Ramon put in all four years as varsity players as an example to follow. They never missed a practice and constantly preached how important it was to be committed to the program and the team.

Anderson added that Tait continues her duties as a role model off the court. She’s involved in the Black Student Union at Piner and offers advice and guidance to underclassmen.

Oh, and she’s a great student. She has a 4.2 cumulative grade point average and posted a 4.6 last semester.

“If you put the work in and are willing to put the effort in, you never know where you’re gonna end on the historical mountaintop of things for Piner High School,” Anderson said. “For me, Sarah is at the top of that mountain.”

Tait is still weighing options for what she wants to do next. Naturally, she wants to keep playing and has been talking to Cal Lutheran, an NCAA Division 3 program, about joining their team next year. While she’s still deciding her field of study, she’s currently leaning toward sports management and/or exercise science, with hope that she’ll be able to stick around the sports world in some capacity even after her playing days are over.

The one thing that’s for sure about her future is that she doesn’t plan on saying goodbye to the Piner program just yet. She said she’ll stick around for as long as she can to help Anderson with the team, in whatever way she can.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.