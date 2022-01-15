Girls soccer: Windsor tops Maria Carrillo 3-2 on Jadyn Holdenried’s big night

Have yourself a game, Jadyn Holdenried.

The junior sensation for the Windsor girls soccer team put her team on her back, scoring a pair of goals — including the game-winner in extra time — to lead the Jaguars to a massive 3-2 win at Maria Carrillo on Friday night in North Bay League-Oak division play.

Holdenried, a University of Washington commit, had a hand in all three of Windsor’s goals — she assisted Elsa Nolan’s goal early in the second half — but her most impressive individual feat was the masterful display of her skills she used on her final goal to send the Jaguars (5-0-2, 2-0) home winners.

With the score knotted at 2-2 in the closing minutes, Holdenried received the ball at midfield and proceeded to dribble through three Maria Carrillo defenders as well as the goalkeeper, finishing the play off with a left-footed empty-net goal that sent her and her teammates into a wild celebration on the field.

“I was trying super hard,” a breathless Holdenried said after the game. “Our team was pressing really hard and then I got the ball to my feet and tried to turn and go around the defenders. Great goal. I’m super excited. It was a great win and I love my team and we played amazing today. I’m so happy to get that win. It was a really competitive game.”

Maria Carrillo (3-3-4, 0-1) had one final good look at tying the game moments after Holdenried’s goal, but Windsor goalkeeper Juliana Santiago smothered the long-range shot to end the threat.

“My hat off to (head coach Michael Cox) and Maria Carrillo,” said Windsor head coach Ralph Montes. “They played a hell of a game and played really well. Basically, it came down to mistakes and luck, and we were fortunate to be on the right side of it tonight.”

Miranda Rivas scored both goals for the Pumas, including an incredible game-tying free kick from 20 yards out in the 62nd minute. She also found the back of the net in the ninth minute to give the Pumas an early 1-0 advantage.

62’: We’re tied again. Miranda Rivas with an incredible free kick goal from about 20 yards out. Her second of the night. 2-2, coming down the stretch. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/aVFxBrdexo — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) January 15, 2022

“She’s an incredibly gifted and smart kid, and she put together a great game for herself,” Cox said. “It’s the first two-goal game she’s had with us.”

The Pumas’ early lead only held for about 10 minutes until Holdenried made her presence felt for the first time. She was in the right place at the right time as she headed in a ball off the crossbar in the 19th minute to even the score at 1-1.

Coming out of halftime, Holdenried then set up Nolan with another deft touch off her head. Nolan needed one touch to control the ball, another to slip by her defender and a few more to create some distance, set her feet and launch a goal past Maria Carrillo’s keeper. That made it 2-1, where the score stood until Rivas connected on her 20-yard free kick.

It was a battle befitting the matchup. Windsor and Maria Carrillo are both projected to be contenders in the NBL-Oak. While the Jaguars graduated 11 seniors from last year’s team that went undefeated, coaches around the county still consider them to be the team to beat.

“We’re trying to go undefeated again and I think we can do it,” Holdenried said. “We just have to play super hard and not get cocky. We just have to keep playing together and as a team and take every game one at a time. I think we’ll manage as it goes.”

But if Friday’s matchup was any indication, the Pumas aren’t far behind the Jaguars.

“Anytime you can put some goals away against Windsor you can feel proud that your program is working,” Cox said. “We’re going to feel this loss, the weight of it, the heaviness you get when the game is over, but I know these girls and we’re going to battle back on Monday morning for practice. We’re gonna have a great week and then go into our game against Newman.

“There are no easy games in this league, but there’s always going to their house. We’re gonna meet Windsor again and we’re gonna split ʼem, that’s just the way it’s gonna be.”

The rematch is scheduled for Feb. 1.