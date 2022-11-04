Girls tennis: Maria Carrillo duo claim title

After an entertaining couple of days in the NBL doubles tennis tournament, we have our champions.

Kayla Nguyen and Colleen Morris of Maria Carrillo, the top seeds in the bracket, beat the No. 3 seed Kailyn Smith and Izzy Blakely (Cardinal Newman) 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals to move on to the championship match.

Another Carrillo duo, second-seeded Kailyn Shin and Shruti Pillai, went the distance in their match with Cardinal Newman’s Susanna Huxtrum and Sophia Manville. Shin and Pillai won in three sets: 6-0, 4-6, 6-0 to face Nguyen and Morris in the final.

The top seeds had little trouble in the championship match, dispatching their teammates 6-0, 6-2 to take the NBL crown. What’s even more impressive is they only dropped eight games the whole tournament.

Nguyen and Morris will now move onto the North Coast Section doubles tournament. Maria Carrillo is also in the team bracket, as they won the league title as a team.

Huxtrum and Manville didn’t let their three-set loss keep them down for long, as they took third place with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 win over Smith and Blakely.

