Girls tennis: Maria Carrillo notches statement win, goes to top of NBL

Maria Carrillo is now on top of the North Bay League.

The Pumas (13-0) and Cardinal Newman (12-1) faced off Tuesday in Santa Rosa with an outright hold on the league’s top place on the line.

Carrillo left little doubt that it is still the team to beat in the NBL, as they dispatched Newman 6-1.

“They did a good job,” Carrillo head coach Steve Carter said. “They had some close challenging matches, which was good for them to get some experience against some tougher opponents. They pulled out the tough matches they needed too.”

The Pumas now are in sole possession of first place with six matches to go. The best part? They play Newman again next week.

Below are some key takeaways.

A brick wall

For someone who hasn’t played a lot of tennis this season, Carrillo senior Colleen Morris sure doesn't show it.

The Pumas’ No. 2 was a brick wall on Tuesday, getting anything and everything Cardinal Newman’s Izzy Blakely was throwing at her in a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Morris’ consistency was the key, as Blakely is a smart player who loves to change up the pace.

“I know that (Blakely) has been playing a lot all year, and I haven’t been,” Morris said. “This was a lot more of a sound victory than I thought, which makes me really happy.”

Cardinals’ resilience

Although the match ended 6-1, this was one of those where the final score didn’t tell the whole story.

Cardinal Newman battled in nearly every match, and it started with a “down but not out” attitude from No. 1 singles player Kailyn Smith.

Smith, who was down 6-1, 5-0 to Carrillo No. 1 Kayla Nguyen, rattled off four straight games to make it 5-4 in the second set. Nguyen ended up holding on after losing four straight games, but the top flight certainly featured some quality tennis.

At No. 1 doubles, the top Newman pairing of Sophia Manville and Bridget Salisbury was down 3-6, 2-5 to Riya Ramakrishnan and Carly Deng. They broke Carrillo’s serve and then held to get it to 5-4; however, Ramakrishnan and Deng got that final game.

Although No. 3 doubles was the last match on court, it may have been the most suspenseful. Cat Coleman and McKenna Mwiti dropped the first set 4-6 before cruising in the second set 6-2. That led to a 10-point tiebreaker to decide it, where Newman went up 9-3. Carrillo pair Caroline Huang and Ava McMinn stormed back to make it 9-9, but the Cardinals held strong and took the tiebreak 12-10.

“I’m really proud of the way they played,” Newman head goach Rich Aguirre said. “They played loose, had a lot of fun and gave them some good matches. We knew it was going to be a battle.”

Both Carrillo and Newman will continue their league season until Oct. 25, including the rematch next week. The league champion will then move on to the team bracket of the North Coast Section playoffs.