Despite making the state meet as a freshman, Jolette Torres struggled with her confidence on the mat. She sometimes felt she didn’t belong or that her opponent, whoever it was, was the better wrestler.

But as the years went on, and her accomplishments began to stack up, that began to change.

“As each year continued, my confidence grew and I just wanted it more and more and more,” said Torres, now a senior at Windsor High School. “I wanted to see how far I could take it.”

This past winter, Torres took her talents further than ever before, recording a top-12 finish at the CIF state championships, her only two losses coming against the runner-up and third-place finisher in her weight class. It was the cherry on top of a storied career that featured three state tournament appearances and two North Coast Section championships.

For her spectacular finale to her prep career, Torres — who finished the season ranked No. 4 in the state in her weight class — is The Press Democrat’s Girls Wrestler of the Year.

Torres’ wrestling roots began with jiujitsu at NorCal Fighting Alliance in Santa Rosa and eventually converted over to the mat in middle school. She took to it quickly, realizing she could hang with, and beat, some of the boys she competed against.

Richard Dixon, Windsor High School’s girls coach, took notice and invited her to join his team. The rest is history.

Torres went on to qualify for the state meet as a freshman, and then again as a junior and a senior. It’s not a stretch to say she would have done the same her sophomore year if not for COVID.

Among her other career accomplishments, she’s the first two-time NCS champion in program history, was named the North Bay League’s Girls Wrestler of the Year as a junior, placed second at the Napa Valley Girls Classic (the oldest and most prestigious girls wrestling tournament in the state) and became the first Windsor girl to win a title at their Goddess of the Vine tournament.

As far as a body of work, Torres is second to none in program history.

“It’s crazy to think about in that aspect, that I might be considered to be that good of a wrestler — but I don’t want that title to stick, personally,” she said. “I love wrestling. I worked hard at it, but that was never my goal. I just wanted to have fun and push myself. I want to help others do what I couldn’t do. That’s my goal, is to push somebody else to go further than me. Someone who really wants it, they can have it.”

Torres currently has no plans to wrestle after high school, instead looking to focus on her academics as she pursues a career in criminal justice. Santa Rosa Junior College is likely her next landing spot, where she’ll be close to home and able to help out Windsor’s team next year. She thinks the Jaguars could have several possible state contenders next year, ones who could potentially follow in her footsteps.

Girls wrestler of the year

Jolette Torres, Sr., Windsor

Finalists

Jasmine Vo, Sr., Santa Rosa

Kayla Ziedler, So., Casa Grande

Noelle Alexander, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Rawni Self, Jr., Windsor

Miako Pizzorno, So., Windsor

