Golf roundup: Adam Scott says LIV not 'pure evil' for the game

Adam Scott says Greg Norman's association with LIV Golf hasn't strained his relationship with his long-time mentor and adds he doesn’t see the new tour as “pure evil” for the sport.

“Definitely not,” Scott said in a conference call from his home in Switzerland when asked if he feels any animosity towards his fellow Australian, who is chief executive of the series.

“This is something he (Norman) truly believes in and I don’t begrudge him for going for it one bit at all. Sure, it’s rocked the orders of golf, which has never really happened in this way before. But I’m optimistic that people’s (intentions) are still good, and therefore we will come to a better place."

Scott says his friendships with fellow Australian stars Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman also haven’t changed since their defection to LIV, which has been criticized as a means by Saudi Arabia to sportswash its image.

“I completely understand anyone doing it,” Scott said of Smith and Leishman. “They’ve been offered an opportunity and it suits them. All power to them. I really want it to work out for them.”

Scott says although he hasn’t seen much friction between players on the rival tours, “there’s definitely been some feelings hurt and some friendships strained.”

“I’m not trying to play a peacemaker,” Scott added. “Maybe because I’m a little less emotive about it, I can be a voice of reason for one side or the other. I don’t necessarily see LIV as pure evil for the game of golf. Hopefully, we can get beyond everyone having shots at each other, and each organization can move on.”

Scott has said he has no intention of joining LIV.

“Why am I still on the PGA Tour is because it suits me best to be on the PGA Tour. It’s as simple as that, really,” Scott said at the recent Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. “There’s one thing I think I haven’t grasped is giving up my entire professional life of trying to achieve these things here and just leaving it behind. I’m obviously not ready to do that.”

Scott reiterated that on Friday, saying he hoped to add to his 2013 Masters title and win more majors, something he couldn’t do if he joined LIV.

“The one thing that is happening is my time is running out,” Scott said while announcing he’d be returning Down Under this year to play in the Australian PGA and Australian Open.

“It seems I’m the oldest bloke in the field almost every week these days. While I’m playing good, I’ve got to take advantage.”

PGA Tour

Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 on Friday and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

Hughes birdied his last two holes at the Country Club of Jackson to catch Thomas Detry of Belgium, who played in the morning and had a second straight 67.

They were at 10-under 134, one shot ahead of Sepp Straka (66).

Hughes ended last year at No. 39 in the world, but the Canadian slipped enough this year that he needed to rely on a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup matches in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Hughes now lives.

LPGA Tour

Charley Hull has forced herself to work a little harder on the putting and she saw it pay off Friday with eight birdies in her round of 7-under 64 to take the early 36-hole lead in The Ascendant LPGA at The Colony, Texas.

Hull seized control with four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn and led by two shots over Xiyu “Janet” Lin (68) and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, whose eagle-birdie finish gave her a 67.

Thitikul can go to No. 1 in the women's world ranking by winning for the second straight week on the LPGA Tour.

They played in the morning and caught the better side of the wave at Old American Golf Club with moderate wind. The course remained bouncy, however, making it difficult to take on the pins.

Hull, a 26-year-old from England, managed just fine and relied on her putting. That's what she least likes to practice at home, instead preferring to improve through playing as many as 36 holes a day.

“I just feel like the putter was very strong today,” Hull said. “When I was home I was working quite hard on my putting because I felt like that's the boringest part of the game to practice. I don't practice it as much as I should, so I've been doing like two hours each day and just trying to fix it.”

European Tour

English golfer Richard Mansell stood up to bad weather to shoot a stunning 4-under 68 on the Old Course and open a two-shot lead halfway through the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Friday.

BodyText_News: Mansell carded five birdies and a single bogey to post the lowest round of the day and climb to 10 under par as strong winds and heavy rain made life difficult for the players at all three host courses.

Swede Alex Noren was alone in second place on 8 under following his 69 at Kingsbarns, and Dane Niklas Norgaard Moller and Frenchman Antoine Rozner were tied for third after 74s at St Andrews and Carnoustie respectively.

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre was another shot back on 6 under thanks to his 70 at Kingsbarns.