Golf roundup: Jordan Spieth goes 5-0 as Americans rule Presidents Cup again

Jordan Spieth capped off a perfect week at the Presidents Cup and the Americans made it nine straight victories against an International team depleted by defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

The Internationals showed plenty of fight. They just don't have a cup to show for it.

That stays squarely in the hands of an American team that was coming off a record romp over Europe in the Ryder Cup last year.

Max Homa rallied from 3 down by winning four straight holes and then holding off Tom Kim for a 1-up victory that gave Homa a 4-0 week in his Presidents Cup debut.

Xander Schauffele delivered the clinching point when he made a 6-foot par putt on the 18th hole for a 1-up victory over Corey Conners. That off an hourlong celebration to wait only for the result.

The final score was 17 1/2-12 1/2, not quite the rout it was at Liberty National in 2017 the last time the Americans played before the home crowd. Unlike the Ryder Cup, which attracts thousands of flag-waving European fans, the International team doesn't have a fan base to unite behind a continental flag or even a tour.

U.S. Captain Davis Love III paid tribute to Trevor Immelman for having to put together his team right after British Open champion Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann were among the latest batch to join the rival LIV Golf series.

This was a mismatch. The Internationals still made a game of it, and at one point the matches were tight enough that a shocker at Quail Hollow was still possible. But they needed everything to go right, and it didn't.

“Trevor and his team did an incredible job of rising to the occasion,” Love said.

LPGA Tour

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas.

The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017.

Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under.

A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June after undergoing treatment for a tumor on her spine.

Kang briefly took the lead, chipping in from near the green for an eagle at the final hole. Playing in the group behind her, Thitukul, who shot a final-round 68, made a birdie at No. 17 to tie for the lead.

The two matched pars on No. 15, the first extra hole, and then Thitikul made a birdie putt on No. 16 to win.

“It’s emotional,” said Kang, who had a final-round 64, her best of the tournament. “I’m just really proud that I’m even here. So obviously I wanted to win, but these are like tears of joy.”

Thitukul had won the JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol earlier the season in a playoff.

Champions Tour

Steve Flesch birdied the 18th hole at Pebble Beach on Sunday to win the Pure Insurance Championship, his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season.

Flesch birdied the first four holes and five on the front nine in a strong start, then stalled on the back. But he got the only birdie he needed on the par-5 finishing hole for a one-stroke victory over Ernie Els, Steven Alker and Paul Stankowski.

Flesch closed with a 4-under 68 for a three-round total of 11-under 205 and earned $330,000. The 55-year-old won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in May.

Alker, the Charles Schwab Cup money leader, was looking to become the first four-time winner on the over-50 tour this year. Els had the best round of the day, an 8-under 64, but came up just short of his first victory of the season.

European Tour

Guido Migliozzi won the French Open by one shot from Rasmus Hojgaard after a stunning nine birdies saw the Italian tie the course record with a 9-under 62 in the final round on Sunday in Sain-Qentin-en-Yvelines, France .

It was the 25-year-old Migliozzi's third European Tour win, his first for three years, and one he'll remember a very long time.

When Migliozzi finished on 16-under 268, he was one shot ahead of Hojgaard, who had two holes left to play. The 21-year-old Dane's par on the 17th left him needing a birdie on the par-4 18th to force a playoff.

But Hojgaard, who had led since posting a superb 62 of his own in Thursday’s opening round, teed off into the rough. He landed his approach shot cleanly, but needed a 48-feet putt for birdie and fell 7 feet short to finish with a 3-under 68 for 15 under overall. It was a bitter end to the tournament for Hojgaard, given his round on Thursday and that he led by six strokes after the second round

Frenchman Paul Barjon (70), South African George Coetzee (71) and Belgian Thomas Pieters (70) failed to apply pressure on a wide-open last day and finished four shots behind Hojgaard in a tie for third at 11 under.