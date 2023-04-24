Golf roundup: Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff

American Lilia Vu won her first major title on Sunday, defeating compatriot Angel Yin with a birdie on the first playoff hole to capture the LPGA Chevron Championship.|
April 23, 2023, 8:06PM
Lilia Vu birdied the first playoff hole to win her first major at the Chevron Championship at The Woodlands, Texas, after fellow American Angel Yin hit her approach shot into the water on Sunday.

Yin's second shot came up short and left and splashed into the pond guarding the par-5 18th hole, and Vu hit her approach just over the green. Vu went with putter from off the green and came up well short, but she converted from about 10 feet for the victory.

The 25-year-old Californian won for the second time on the LPGA Tour and took a celebratory leap into the pond, a tradition borrowed from this tournament's former venue at Mission Hills in the California desert.

Vu birdied her last two holes for a 4-under 68 and a four-day total of 10-under 278 at Carlton Woods, then waited as other contenders — including Yin — faltered.

But Yin, after bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes, birdied the 18th to force the playoff.

Vu played at UCLA but considered quitting the game after a rough start to her pro career. She regrouped and won three times on the developmental Epson Tour in 2021, then had a solid 2022 before breaking through in February with a victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand. She came into this event ranked 12th in the world; the 24-year-old Yin, who turned pro while still in high school, was No. 172.

Unable to find a sponsor willing to add to the half-century run at Mission Hills, the tournament — long known as the Dinah Shore for its longtime celebrity host — bolted the California desert for the woods of suburban Houston under a six-year deal with Chevron.

Winners had been jumping into Poppie's Pond off the 18th green at Mission Hills since 1988, and Vu continued the tradition by leaping off a small dock into murky water on a chilly day.

Vu took home $765,000 for the win from a purse of $5.1 million, the largest ever for this event.

World No. 2 Nelly Korda continued to struggle with her putting Sunday but eagled the 18th to finish alone in third at 9 under.

A few others will rue their missed opportunities.

Atthaya Thitikul made four straight birdies from Nos. 7-10 was at 10-under standing in the 18th fairway when she hit her third shot into the water, leading to double bogey.

Playing partner A Lim Kim was 8 under, needing a closing eagle to match Vu, when she shanked her second shot and made par. Thitikul and Vu finished two shots back alongside Amy Yang, Albane Valenzuela and Allisen Corpuz.

Corpuz, who entered the final round tied for the lead with Yin, had four bogeys in the first nine holes to fall out of contention. She shot 74.

After multiple rain delays through the first three rounds, play was suspended again for 50 minutes Sunday morning because of thunderstorms in the area. The rain stopped after that, but it remained cloudy and chilly throughout the day with the temperature hovering around 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

PGA Tour

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes — highlighted by Riley's 33-foot birdie putt from the from the fringe on the par-3 17th — to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic in Avondale, Louisiana.

“It was nerve-wracking, honestly,” Riley said. “The first win is always tough."

They began the final round three shots back and closed with a 7-under 65 in alternate-shot play to finish with a tournament-record total of 30-under 258 at TPC Louisiana, eclipsing the 259 posted by 2022 winners Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Hardy and Riley were two shots better than Canadians Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor.

“You’re just rooting for each other as hard as you can to hit a good shot,” Riley added. “Luckily we were able to do that. ... I was pretty nervous coming down the stretch.”

Riley’s previous best finish was a playoff loss to Sam Burns in the 2022 Valspar Championship. Hardy’s best was a tie for fifth at the Sanderson Farms Championship last fall.

But with a chance to help one another take a maiden victory, “We both handled it very well, especially coming down the stretch,” Hardy said.

Each takes home $1.24 million and earns a two-year exemption for winning the PGA Tour's only team event.

Hadwin and Taylor shot 63, tying the course record in alternate shot that was set in Friday's second round by Cantlay and Schauffele.

“I would say we’re in good company,” Hadwin said. “Once we got through 14, 15 and we’re still 9-under par, I actually said to my caddie, I said, ‘I want that record.’ We had some good looks actually the last three holes. The putts kind of just didn’t fall.”

LIV Tour

Talor Gooch saw his double-digit overnight lead almost evaporate but rallied late to win the inaugural LIV Australia tournament at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

After two bogey-free 10-under 62 rounds, Gooch shot a 1-over 73 to clinch his maiden LIV Golf tournament victory by three strokes from a fast-moving Anirban Lahiri. Gooch finished with a three-round total of 19-under 197.

As tournament leader, the 31-year-old American began his round on the first hole Sunday in the shotgun-start format and posted a birdie at the par-3 fifth but his bogey-free run finally ended at the par-5 seventh.

He dropped a shot on the eighth and the slide worsened with a double-bogey at the 10th, which saw his lead over a fast-moving Lahiri cut to just two strokes with still eight holes to play.

That was as close as it got as Gooch rallied with birdies at the 11th and 13th and made par at the par 4 18th to clinch the victory and $4 million of the $20 million purse.

“Golf is just really hard,” the one-time PGA Tour winner said. “It’s hard to put back-to-back days together like I did and even harder to do it three times in a row.

“I actually played fine out there. The golf gods said ‘we don’t want this win to be easy on you’.

Lahiri shot 65 to finish second at 16-under, two shots ahead of a four-way tie for third with Cameron Tringale (67), Pat Perez (67), Patrick Reed (65) and British Open champion Cam Smith (66) all finishing at 15-under 201.

European Tour

Australian Lucas Herbert outlasted Aaron Cockerill to win the Handa Championship on the second extra hole in Omitama, Japan, for his third world tour title.

The pair finished the final round tied on 15-under 265 after Herbert just missed a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 18th for a 67. Cockerill had a chance to take advantage but saw his second shot on the last find a bunker and was lucky to save his par and force the playoff after a closing-round 68.

After both players made par at the first extra hole, Herbert did well to recover from a wayward tee shot on the second extra to secure his first win since the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open title in 2021.

“I’ve come here so many times and loved it so to get back here and win, it means a lot,” said Herbert. “It was kind of solid, I didn’t think I did anything special. I just hit solid shots where I needed to, didn’t think I hit too many bad shots. Made some putts where I needed to.”

Scotland's Calum Hill took sole third place with a 14-under 266 despite shooting a tidy 5-under 65 in the final round.

