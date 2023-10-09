JACKSON, Miss. — Luke List won when he least expected it, getting into a five-way playoff Sunday in the Sanderson Farms Championship and ending it quickly with a birdie putt from just inside 45 feet for his second career PGA Tour victory.

The playoff would not have been possible if not for Ben Griffin struggling down the stretch at the Country Club of Jackson. Griffin missed an 8-foot par putt on the final hole.

That gave a chance to List, Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg, Henrik Norlander and Scott Stallings, all of whom returned to the par-4 18th hole alongside Griffin. None looked to have a reasonable birdie chance until List poured in his putt and slammed his fist in celebration.

List closed with a 2-under 70 and missed a birdie chance from just inside 10 feet on the final hole, giving away his cap to a fan because he figured that would be the last hole he played.

He played the 18th again and made an even longer putt for his first win since Torrey Pines in early 2022. The victory gets List into the Masters.

Griffin, who had a two-shot lead with three holes to play, shot 74.

LPGA Tour

Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea started with a five-shot lead and didn’t give anyone much of a chance Sunday, closing with with a 2-under 69 to win The Ascendant LPGA at The Colony, Texas, by four shots.

It was the second straight week for a wire-to-wire winner on the LPGA Tour, following Hae Ran Ryu in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Bianca Pagdanganan, the big hitter from the Philippines, closed with a 65 to tie for second with Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, who also shot a 65.

Lexi Thompson could only manage a 70 in her final found on the LPGA Tour before she tests her game on the PGA Tour in Las Vegas next week. She finished six shots behind in fifth place and never seriously challenged Kim.

Kim finished at 13-under 271 and earned $270,000, moving her past $2 million for the year for the first time in her career.

Kim Hyo-joo, of South Korea, waves to the gallery on the 18th hole during the final round of the LPGA The Ascendant golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

PGA Tour Champions

Brett Quigley had to work a lot harder than he imagined Sunday to win again on the PGA Tour Champions. He recovered from a shocking double bogey with four closing pars for a 1-under 71 and a one-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends in Jacksonville, Florida..

The stress from that double bogey on the par-3 14th at Timuquana followed him all the way to the 18th hole, where Quigley had to make a sharp-breaking 7-foot par putt to avoid a playoff with Steven Alker.

He won his first PGA Tour Champions title more than three years ago in Morocco — in his second start on the 50-and-older circuit. He had to wait 79 starts for the next victory. Quigley finished at 11-under 205 and earned $315,000.

Alker closed with a 68.

Steve Stricker, coming off a week in Rome as an assistant Ryder Cup captain, finished outside the top 10 for the first time this year. He went backward early and could only salvage a 73 to tie for 15th. He still has a commanding lead in the Charles Schwab Cup.