Matt Fitzpatrick's earliest memories of Harbour Town were as a spectator wondering if Tiger Woods would play the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

He was always disappointed, since Woods only played once at Hilton Head, in 1999, when Fitzpatrick was 4 years old.

“I remember saying to my dad, ”Is Tiger (Woods) going to be here?" he recalled.

Now, Fitzpatrick's got a sweeter memory at the Pete Dye layout he played as a child on vacations.

Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole on Sunday, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th to secure his first victory since the U.S. Open last June.

“I think I can retire now,” joked the 28-year-old Englishman, who uses a Harbour Town-style lighthouse headcover. “This is one I really wanted.”

Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie.

Fitzpatrick had to sweat out a couple of prime chances by Spieth on the first two extra holes. Spieth raised his putter in triumph before watching his 12-foot birdie putt catch the right edge and spin out the first time the pair played the 18th. Then Spieth's 9-foot birdie attempt ran out of steam on the right edge at the 17th hole.

“I felt every putt he hit was going to go in,” Fitzpatrick said.

Spieth still doesn't understand how the that first playoff putt didn't drop.

“I think if I hit the same putt 10 times, it does in eight,” Spieth said. “It should go left at the very end there on the grain. It just wasn't meant to be.”

There was no doubt about the final hole as Fitzpatrick, from 187 yards out, hit the front of the green and watched the ball settle next to the hole. Spieth's attempt from 26 feet away rolled past and Fitzpatrick tapped in for the victory.

LPGA Tour

Australian rookie Grace Kim won the LOTTE Championship on Saturday at breezy Hoakalei Country Club in Honolulu for her first LPGA Tour title, beating Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

While Liu and Sung scrambled after hitting their second shots to the left of the green on the par-5 18th, the 22-year-old Kim went over the water to the right, then chipped to 8 feet to set up her birdie.

“I definitely wanted to have a good go at it knowing that the green wasn’t the best, I guess, angle in from where we were,” Kim said. “I would have to admit that I wasn’t planning to go that aggressive. I did push it right. So just letting you guys know. Yeah, I guess, yeah, I got lucky.”

Liu made a par and Sung had a bogey, hitting her third over the green and past Kim’s second.

“I really didn’t have high expectations,” Kim said. “Just really tried to play my game. Didn’t try to force anything. Just trying to I guess go with the flow. I’m still speechless that it’s kind of done already and I got the job done.”