Golf roundup: Xander Schauffele’s ready for British Open

Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time.

Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth win in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland.

Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the world.

It was the first time the PGA Tour co-sanctioned a European tour event.

“It’s just an honor to win the first one,” said Schauffele, who now has seven career titles on the PGA Tour.

His 8-foot par save on the par-3 17th at The Renaissance Club gave him a two-shot lead, and the 28-year-old from San Diego played it smartly from there.

He took iron off the 18th tee to avoid trouble and wound up missing an 8-foot par that only affected the margin.

Schauffele finished at 7-under-par 273, one shot ahead of Kurt Kitayama (66).

Champions Tour

Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship fin Akron, Ohio, for the second time in three years, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes.

Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He shott 11-under 269 on Firestone’s South Course.

“The first major is awesome, but the second one, even more validation,” Kelly said. “I’m really excited to go back to Sawgrass next March. That was a big piece of the desire in winning this tournament. That’s one of those great things that we have with our majors that we can get to go play at the high point of golf. I’m really excited about that.”

Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The 55-year-old Madison, Wisconsin, player has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, He won three times on the PGA Tour.

The 55-year-old Stricker, also from Madison, matched Kelly with a 68. Stricker missed a chance for his second major victory of the season after taking the Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.

PGA Tour

Trey Mullinax won the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship in Kentucky on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, holing a 15-foot putt from the edge of the 18th green to beat Kevin Streelman by a stroke.

The 30-year-old Mullinax followed the breakthrough putt with a celebratory fist pump and scream. He played 33 holes Sunday, completing a 5-under 67 in the delayed third round and following with a 66 to finish at 25-under 263.

Mullinax earned the last spot in the British Open at St. Andrews, with that event starting Thursday.

Celebrity Championship

Tony Romo won the American Century Championship for the third time, beating Mike Mulder and Joe Pavelski with a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Sunday at Stateline, Nevada.

Romo also birdied the par-5 18th in regulation to earn three points and match Mulder and Pavelski with 62 points at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring system.