Subscribe

Guardians edge A’s 9-8 in slugfest

MICHAEL WAGAMAN
ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 29, 2022, 10:42PM

OAKLAND — Andrés Giménez hit his first career grand slam, Josh Naylor’s two-run home run capped a four-run seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-8 Friday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Naylor’s home run off Domingo Acevedo (0-1) came after the Guardians opened the seventh with three consecutive doubles, including José Ramírez’s two-run hit.

Ramírez also homered in his 1,000th career game with Cleveland, which won for the first time since completing a sweep of the Chicago White Sox on April 21.

Cleveland 9, Oakland 8
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Straw cf523001.289
Miller 1b321011.404
Mercado rf100000.190
Ramírez 3b332320.360
Naylor rf-1b512201.317
Reyes dh500004.135
Giménez ss413400.349
Clement 2b400001.175
Palacios lf200022.300
Hedges c400001.149
Totals369119511
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b221101.262
Smith 3b101000.188
Neuse 3b-2b503301.328
Lowrie dh410011.208
Murphy c511301.218
Brown 1b411002.190
Pinder lf401002.261
McKinney rf300101.122
Andrus ss321000.203
Pache cf411000.215
Totals35810819
Cleveland104000400
Oakland400202000

LOB – Cleveland 5, Oakland 5. 2B – Giménez (1), Straw 2 (5), Miller (9), Ramírez (7), Kemp (2), Smith (3). 3B – Neuse (1). HR – Ramírez (7), off Montas; Giménez (2), off Montas; Naylor (2), off Acevedo; Murphy (4), off Civale. RBIs – Ramírez 3 (28), Giménez 4 (10), Naylor 2 (7), Murphy 3 (14), McKinney (4), Kemp (3), Neuse 3 (12). SF – McKinney, Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Mercado); Oakland 2 (Murphy, Lowrie). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 9; Oakland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Pache, Neuse. GIDP – Hedges, Clement.

DP – Oakland 2 (Neuse, Kemp, Brown; Neuse, Kemp, Brown).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale4⅔766138210.67
Hentges1⅓00002111.00
De Los Santos22201194.91
Stephan, W, 2-02⅔00002190.00
Clase, S, 3-41⅔10001135.68
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas5⅔55546964.25
Moll, H, 500010180.00
Grimm, H, 222200109.64
Acevedo, L, 0-1, BS, 0-21⅔32201175.59
Puk2⅔10004320.96

Inherited runners-scored – Grimm 1-0, Acevedo 2-2. HBP – Civale (Andrus), De Los Santos (Kemp).

Umpires – Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T – 3:21. A – 12,910 (46,847).

Sheldon Neuse had three hits and three RBIs for Oakland. Sean Murphy added a three-run homer as the A’s failed to hold leads of 4-1 and 8-5 in a game in which ace Frankie Montas struggled.

Montas allowed five runs in five innings and walked four — matching the total from his first four starts this season.

Trevor Stephan (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Emmanuel Clase overcame Kevin Smith’s leadoff double in the ninth and picked up his third save.

Giménez and Myles Straw each had three hits for Cleveland.

Murphy’s three-run home run off Guardians starter Aaron Civale in the first snapped a 2-for-19 slump for the A’s catcher.

Civale struggled through another rough outing, allowing six runs in four innings. The right-hander has given up 15 earned runs over his last 11 innings — a 12.27 ERA in that span.

Giménez crushed a 3-2 pitch from Montas in the third inning after the A’s pitcher gave up a leadoff single and back-to-back walks.

Minors Gold Glove for Pache

A’s center fielder Christian Pache was presented with a minor league Gold Glove by manager Mark Kotsay before the game for his work last season. Part of the trade that sent Matt Olson to Atlanta in March, Pache has made several spectacular catches for Oakland this season and likely will remain the starter there when Ramón Laureano returns from his MLB suspension in May.

Honoring Fosse

Former A’s catcher and longtime broadcaster Ray Fosse, who passed away in October, was honored during a pregame ceremony when the team unveiled a large, yellow RAY logo with a microphone on the outfield wall in left-center field.

Trainer’s room

Athletics: 2B Tony Kemp left in the seventh, one inning after getting hit by a pitch. Kevin Smith, activated off the 10-day injured list before the game, replaced Kemp. … 1B Mickey McDonald was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas and RHP Ryan Castellani was returned to Las Vegas.

Up next

Athletics LHP Cole Irvin (2-1, 3.32 ERA) faces Cleveland for the first time since 2019 when he pitched as a reliever. RHP Shane Bieber (0-2, 3.71 ERA) goes for the Guardians. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner is coming off his longest outing of the season, when he lasted 6⅓ innings against the Angels.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette