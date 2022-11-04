During the past year and a half, there were plenty of times Eric McDonell thought he would never play sports again.

Yet there the Cardinal Newman freshman was last week, on the football field with his junior varsity teammates, wearing No. 6 and playing wide receiver and defensive back against Santa Rosa.

“I’ve been injured for too long, and for me to (have) a bad play and not make a catch, or not give my full effort, that would pity me,” McDonell said of his mindset before stepping the field for the first time this season. “So, I went out there and did my best. I was just locked in.”

His road to get back on that field, however, was far less certain.

The 14-year-old lost a majority of his left leg after being hit on his bicycle by a car driven by a drunken driver in May of 2021. The crash in front of McDonell’s home on High School Road near Sebastopol also killed another cyclist, Mark Osborne.

The driver, Ulises Valdez Jr., had a blood alcohol content of 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit, the California Highway Patrol said. Valdez was sentenced this past May to eight years in prison.

McDonell now uses a prosthetic leg to walk, but being able to play football again had been a challenge.

Listed on MaxPreps, the national high school sports database, at 5 foot, 8 inches and 118 pounds, he can’t cut the way he used to when he’s running, and there are other limitations, but he’s learning to overcome them.

Just this season alone, he battled through skin irritations, his leg shrunk slightly and he even had another, unrelated surgery that kept him from taking the field.

“I did my best to stay away from anything that would get me injured,” McDonell said. “People kept telling me to come back and stuff, ‘you’ll be fine.’ I didn’t want to take any chances, so I did my best to stay healthy.”

His mindset, however, always remained the same.

“He has that ‘never die, never quit’ attitude,” said McDonell’s father, also named Eric. “It’s made it really easy with his perseverance and his mental strength … to overcome this adversity that was put on him at a young age.”

“Even when he wasn’t suited up or anything, he was still the guy in the middle of the huddle, breaking everyone down before games and pumping everyone up,” Cardinal Newman junior varsity coach Danny Benjamin said. “He’s taken that inspirational role on the field … when you see him step up and go through everything to want to get back into pads, it’s cool to see.”

A big inspiration for McDonell is Anthony Robles, a wrestler who won the NCAA national championship in 20011 for Arizona State University. Like McDonell, Robles has just one full leg.

“ (Robles) really inspired me and helped me realize I can do sports and I can be better than others if I really put in the effort and try,” said McDonell, who got a chance to speak with Robles. “He showed me what effort I had to put forth to be where I am now.”

The loss of his leg hasn’t changed the teen’s longtime goal of becoming a collegiate and professional athlete.

And as he chases those dreams, he certainly doesn’t want to be treated differently because of his prosthetic leg.

“I don’t want anyone to look at me differently … I don’t really notice that I have a prosthetic leg anymore while playing,” he said. “And I don’t want anyone else to notice that I do, either.”

His coach said McDonell is once again likely to take the football field Friday night in the season finale at Windsor.

After that?

“Get bigger, get stronger, improve, show what I can do and prove people wrong,” McDonell said. “It’s just do what I can to the best of my ability, and thank God for every day.”

