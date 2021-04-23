‘He was our dreams’: The wrenching death of college basketball star Oscar Frayer

Frank Knight spotted the crowd around the tall, skinny boy with the big head before he noticed Oscar Frayer himself.

Frayer was a sixth grader attending Knight’s basketball camp, but even at that young age, he radiated magnetism. “Everybody wanted to be with him on his team or a part of whatever he was doing,” said Knight, the boys basketball coach at Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward.

Frayer’s charisma held its power through middle school and high school in the Bay Area, all the way to Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, where he quickly became a star player and led the men’s basketball team to its first NCAA tournament appearance in March. He was occasionally sidetracked on this journey, friends and coaches said, but he righted himself through a network of mentors and coaches and the devotion of his mother, Bionca Sparrow.

He finished his final class at Grand Canyon, principles of public relations, in February, earning an A. He hoped that his success in becoming the first man on his mother’s side of the family to finish college would establish a path for his young nephews and nieces to emulate. Coaches took to calling him The Graduate.

“I’ve never seen him happier than he was those last three weeks when he had met all the graduation requirements and he knew he was going to graduate,” said Brian Mueller, Grand Canyon’s president.

Three days after Grand Canyon lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament, with graduation ceremonies a few weeks away, Frayer, 23, returned home to Northern California to visit his family and friends.

Near Lodi, about 40 miles south of Sacramento, two California Highway Patrol officers had stopped to assist a disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 5 at around 2:30 a.m. Frayer was in a Subaru SUV on the interstate with his sister, Andrea Moore-Frayer, 28, and Caley Bringmann, 21. The SUV veered off the highway, slammed into the back of the patrol car, struck a tree and erupted in flames. Frayer, Moore-Frayer and Bringmann were killed. The two officers were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the crash or named the SUV’s driver.

Accidents that take promising young lives are all too common. But for Frayer’s family and friends, his death hit particularly hard because he had just begun finding his way in life, as a basketball player and a young adult. He had made an impact at two schools and in two communities because of basketball and had made the most of a second opportunity after, for a time, losing his way.

“A lot of people, kids younger than him and also his peers, looked up to him and liked seeing that it was possible to achieve all these goals on the basketball court,” said Brandon Lawrence, who started playing with Frayer in the fourth grade. “In the Bay Area alone, basketball culture out here is very big, and it creates communities and connects people out here. Oscar, time in and time out, accomplished goals that not everyone was doing. He was a hometown hero.”

‘It is every basketball player’s dream’

Talk to anyone about Frayer, and the first thing they mention is his smile.

Electric. Infectious. Every time you saw him, he showed all of his teeth. You felt his presence.

“You were always going to get an emotion out of him, and he was going to get emotion out of you,” said Bryce Drew, the Grand Canyon men’s basketball coach.

In high school, the emotion he evoked was excitement. AAU coaches helped steer Frayer, and in 2012, he joined Knight’s team at Moreau Catholic.

“Once he decided he was coming, at least seven other kids decided to come, too,” Knight said. “And they were all really, really good.”

The school had had just one winning season in its previous eight. Other schools had more acclaim and churned out more college-ready players. Frayer and the three other freshmen who started on varsity hoped to build a new legacy. On the court, Frayer could do it all. He played every position, showcasing his athleticism and defense.

“What we were trying to do was: ‘Oscar, if you can survive Catholic school, if you can survive this academic rigor and figure out how to navigate here, you will be able to navigate anywhere,’” Knight said.

Moreau competed for championships each of Frayer’s four years and transformed into one of Northern California’s best high school teams.

“I can say, from us going to Moreau, at the end of our senior year, there was an increase not only in the amount of people going to school but also students who were of color,” said Lawrence, who was one of Frayer’s fellow freshman starters.