Healdsburg’s wrestling tournament returns, drawing 16 teams

After skipping last year due to COVID-19, Healdsburg High on Saturday once again hosted one of the Redwood Empire’s premier varsity team wrestling tournaments.

The meet took place in two gyms on campus with teams from 16 schools around Northern California, including a combined eight teams from Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties.

Formerly known as the Healdsburg Duals tournament, the event was renamed the Drew Esquivel Memorial Duals after a Healdsburg wrestling alumnus who was killed by a drunken driver in New York City in 2016 at the age of 21. This was the 23rd annual version of the event.

“This morning we had a presentation and a memorial for Drew. It was a tear-jerker,” Healdsburg High wrestling coach and tournament director Scott Weidemier said. “It was awesome (to be back hosting the event). With our new gym it took the tournament to a new level. It was so much more comfortable for everybody.”

The varsity team competition was won by of Freedom of Oakley with a 5-0 record in the tournament, with Ukiah (4-1) finishing second and Casa Grande (4-1) third.

“Freedom was good. They are a really solid team.” Weidemier said. “Right now, Ukiah and Casa Grande are the cream of the crop in the Redwood Empire. They have both been really good the past few years and have kids with lots of experience. Both schools have good coaches and good programs.”

Freedom defeated Ukiah 56-24 in the championship match. Casa Grande defeated St. Mary’s (Stockton) 48-26 in the third-place match.

“The Ukiah-Freedom championship match was a competitive match all the way through,” Weidemier said. “The matches in the semifinals and finals were really fun to watch and there was some really good wrestling.”

The finish for the remainder of the field was as follows: Upper Lake (fifth), Corning (sixth), Antioch (seventh), Amador Valley of Pleasanton (eighth), Napa (ninth), Hillsdale of San Mateo (10th), Elsie Allen (11th), Petaluma (12th), El Cerrito (13th), Healdsburg (14th), Willits (15th) and Cloverdale (16th).

Because the event was strictly a team tournament, there were no individual wrestler placements or records and no all-tournament team.

Weidemier said the fans — who were fully masked — turned out in about the same numbers as previous years and that the quality of teams was also similar to recent years. He said all teams were suffering from some roster attrition, which is normal this time of the year.

The Greyhounds only had three wrestlers on the varsity team and were unable to compete in 11 of the 14 weight classes. Some of the other schools had similar problems in providing wrestlers for some of the weight classes.

“Every team here didn’t have their full starting lineup because of sickness and injury,” Weidemier said. “I have no knowledge of any COVID-related stuff. It didn’t have any direct effect on the tournament. The team rosters may have been affected by COVID, with the number of kids coming back this year.”

The tournament showcased four four-team pools playing in a round-robin fashion of three matches apiece per school. Teams then moved to four four-team semifinal brackets based on finishes in the pool matches.

The four pool winners wrestled for first through fourth places for the overall finish. Each team in the tournament wrestled five matches. Four mats, two in each gym, were used simultaneously throughout the day.

“The tournament was a huge success,” Weidemier. “We got a lot positive of feedback from a lot of the teams and coaches on how well the tournament was run.”