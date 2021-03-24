Here’s how each of the SF Giants’ regulars have fared at the plate during spring training

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — As spring training begins to wind down, the Giants are confident their surprisingly strong 2020 offensive numbers are an indication of what's to come this year.

When Gabe Kapler hired a trio of hitting coaches, Donnie Ecker, Justin Viele and Dustin Lind, who lacked any major league playing experience, there was skepticism about how a veteran lineup could improve and take steps forward last year. The doubts were put to rest as several players including Mike Yastrzemski, Donovan Solano and Brandon Belt enjoyed career years and many others made major contributions to an offense that ranked among the top 10 in baseball.

With Opening Day now eight days away, we looked at how each position player who is in line to receive an extensive amount of playing time has fared this spring and what stands out about their Cactus League performances to date.

Evan Longoria: Longoria has yet to play the field this spring due to plantar fasciitis, but the injury hasn't slowed him in his appearances as a designated hitter. Longoria is 9-for-19 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs, leading Kapler to comment on how impressive the veteran third baseman's bat speed and approach have been. Catcher Buster Posey joked with Longoria that he's hitting well enough this spring that he could have five years left in his career if he wanted to become a DH, which is a great compliment for a 35-year-old entering his 14th major league season.

Donovan Solano: The player teammates call "Donnie Barrels" has lived up to his nickname this spring, finding the barrel on a consistent basis en route to a 13-for-28 performance with four extra-base hits. Solano has drilled a pair of long home runs and is driving the ball to all fields as he looks completely capable of defending his title as the reigning National League Silver Slugger Award winner. The key for Solano to stay in the lineup is to play consistent defense, and so far this spring, he's done a fine job at second base and third base.

Austin Slater: With a towering drive that cleared the patio at Goodyear Ballpark against Cleveland on Tuesday, Slater registered his second home run of the spring and improved his OPS to 1.199 in 18 at-bats. The outfielder was limited early in Cactus League play by a hamstring issue, but is healthy again and clearly confident at the plate. Slater's ability to consistently produce quality at-bats against right-handed pitchers will help expand the opportunities he receives in 2021.

Wilmer Flores: When the Giants signed Flores to a two-year deal prior to the 2020 season, they made it clear they added the veteran infielder because he crushed left-handed pitching. Flores ended up playing a decent amount against righties last year, but with the addition of Tommy La Stella, it seems he could be headed for more of a platoon role this year. He's done exactly what the Giants have expected in spring training as he's drawn five walks, slugged two home runs and grinded out at-bats.

Mike Yastrzemski: The bat speed is still real, the power is still real and the Giants should have every reason to believe that Yastrzemski, 30, can continue to be a significant part of their offense for the next few seasons. Yastrzemski's at-bats have looked better as the spring has unfolded as three of his four extra-base hits have come in his last two games. There will be stretches where Yastrzemski strikes out a lot and times he pops pitches up that he should drive, but that's true of most good hitters. If Yastrzemski proves capable in centerfield, he'll be even more valuable to the Giants in 2021.

Brandon Crawford: It's hard to believe that Crawford set career-highs in slugging percentage (.465) and OPS (.792) in 2020, but the Giants' veteran shortstop enjoyed a solid offensive season last year and has carried over the success to this spring. Is the 34-year-old Crawford ever going to win another Silver Slugger at the position like he did in 2015? Not as long as Fernando Tatis, Jr., Corey Seager and Trevor Story are in the National League. But Crawford has put together a good spring and should continue to benefit from the depth of the Giants' lineup entering his 11th season in the majors.

Alex Dickerson: Dickerson has said in the past it takes about 100-to-115 at-bats for him to get acclimated to hitting in the regular season, and even with some good swings and good health this spring, he's not sure good results will come right away. The Giants are okay with that because when the 30-year-old outfielder gets hot, there's little doubt he can carry an offense for weeks at a time. Eight strikeouts in 26 spring at-bats are a relatively high total for Dickerson, but his .806 OPS is good and he knows that getting his timing back is a process.