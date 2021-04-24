High school baseball roundup: Maria Carrillo tops Ukiah; Healdsburg beats Piner

Maria Carrillo’s baseball team is on a roll, winning a fourth consecutive game with a 7-1 defeat of visiting Ukiah on Friday in a North Bay League-Oak Division matchup.

Pumas starting pitcher Carson Kent pitched five strong innings (6 hits, 3 strikeouts, run) for the win. Teammate Josh Volmerding pitched two innings in relief, striking out five.

“Kent pitched good. He got out of a couple of jams (in the first and third innings), which was key,” Maria Carrillo (5-1, 4-0) coach Sam Bruno said. “We haven’t allowed more than two runs in any game all season. Our pitching has been stellar.”

Kent got lots of run support from the Maria Carrillo offense, which scored six runs in the first inning to deliver the knockout blow against the Wildcats (4-4, 0-2).

“We had quite a bit of two-out hits and it was the difference in the game,” Maria Carrillo coach Sam Bruno said. “Ukiah made a couple of base-running errors trying to stretch bags.”

Ukiah starter Luke Schat went 3⅔ innings, giving up four earned runs and six hits in the loss.

Offensively for the Pumas, Garrett Edy had a double, three walks and scored two runs to lead the way. Austin Ehrlicher (2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 doubles) and Jason Dalby (2-4, 2 runs) also had good days at the plate.

Ukiah was led offensively by Caleb Ford (2-2, 2 walks), Justin Lucas (2-3), and Austin Ford (2-4).

Maria Carrillo defeated Ukiah 4-1 on Tuesday in Ukiah for two wins in a row over the Wildcats.

“We are looking real good,” Bruno said. “Pitching and defense are Maria Carrillo’s backbone right now.”

Healdsburg 8, Piner 3

The visiting Greyhounds (8-0, 1-0) remain undefeated with an easy win in their first NBL-Redwood game of the season. The loss for Piner (2-6, 2-2) came partially due to four defensive errors.

“We didn’t get off the bus, nor did we pitch well, play defense or hit,” Piner coach Nick Green said.

Healdsburg had eight hits to Piner’s five.

Jayson Licea earned the win for the Greyhounds while Connor Dreffs took the loss for the Prospectors.

Hunter Irons (2-4, RBI) and Sam Vanden Heuvel (2-4) led the Greyhounds in hitting.

Windsor 3, Analy 2 (9 innings)

In an NBL-Oak contest, Jaguars starter Gary Hall struck out 15 batters in six innings of work and the winning run was driven in on an infield hit by Windsor’s Josh Delatorre in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and one out.

“Analy is a young team with a bright future. They are well coached and play the game the right way,” Windsor coach Dave Avila said. “Overall, it was a good ballgame. The toughest thing to do is to defeat the same team three times in one season. We happened to pull out the victory today, but that could’ve gone either way.”

Brett Neidlinger got the win in relief for Windsor (5-1, 2-1). Tigers (2-4, 0-3) starter Luke Dillon suffered the loss. He pitched eight innings and threw 110 pitches.

“Dillon competed, we just scratched two off him in the sixth to tie the game at 2-2 and then we got to their reliever in the ninth inning,” Avila said.

Delatorre and Hall each had two hits for the Jaguars.

Santa Rosa 22, El Molino 1

The host Panthers (4-4, 4-0) drubbed the Lions (0-4, 0-4) in an NBL-Oak game. Santa Rosa trailed 1-0 after the first inning but erupted for six runs in both the second and third innings and 10 in the fourth.

“We put the ball on a line and in play. Our pitchers threw strikes,” Santa Rosa coach Paige Dumont said. “We got three guys back from football this week and that made a big difference.”

On Wednesday at El Molino, the Panthers won 22-0. In the two games the mismatch has been stark, as Santa Rosa has outscored the Lions by 43 runs. The Lions were no-hit by Santa Rosa’s Evan Satcher on Wednesday and have managed only one hit in back-to-back games versus Santa Rosa.

“El Molino is going through some tough times,” Dumont said.

Starting pitcher Rodrigo Guzman got the win for the Panthers, tossing three innings and striking out six. Starter Sam Ferrera took the loss for El Molino after not making it out of the fourth inning.

Santa Rosa had a litany of hitting stars, including Xavian Dominguez (3-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs), Guzman (2-3, 3 RBIs, double), and Matt Smith (2-2, 3 RBIs, double, 2 runs).