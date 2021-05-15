High school basketball roundup: Cardinal Newman boys stay perfect in league play

Cardinal Newman’s boys basketball team continues to rack up impressive victories, with the latest coming on Friday night against host Piner, 46-30, in a North Bay League-Oak Division matchup. The Cardinals own a seven-game winning streak.

Cardinal Newman (7-1, 4-0) utilized superior talent and experience to hold off the scrappy Prospectors (2-4, 0-3).

“I thought Piner played well. They are super well-coached as they always are,” Cardinal Newman coach Travis Taylor said. “We couldn’t put them away. We were up 18-4 midway in the second quarter. We didn’t shoot really well as a whole. It wasn’t our most clean game of the year.”

Cardinal Newman led 21-15 at halftime and maintained between a 10- to 12-point lead most of the second half, eventually pulling away to win by 16 points.

“We have a young team. Cardinal Newman is more experienced, bigger and stronger,” Piner coach Mike Erickson said. “They play really good defense. It is hard to score against them.”

The Cardinals were led by Nolan Capurro with 17 points and Tsion Nunnally with 8 points.

“Capurro has a nice shot and he is tough around the basket. He is a good player,” Erickson said. “Tsion is a really good rebounder. Cardinal Newman has good balance and depth.”

Piner was paced by Matt Erickson with 12 points and Dave Baraka with 8 points.

Cardinal Newman limited Piner to only 15 second-half points.

“We had a good second-half effort on defense. We had good communication,” Taylor said. “We didn’t give Piner many second chances in the second half.”

Santa Rosa 55, Maria Carrillo 49

In an NBL-Oak game, post player Braden Leslie had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to lead the host Panthers (3-1, 1-1) over the Pumas (3-3, 2-2).

“Braden had a great night,” Santa Rosa coach Madison Lott said. “I’m really happy right now. We just have to tighten up some of the execution stuff.”

Leslie was 10-of-19 shooting from the field but was also a stalwart on defense in the key.

“Anytime we were driving, he seemed to always be there and ready for us,” Maria Carrillo coach Justin Leggins said of Leslie. “He took away a lot of our driving opportunities.”

Santa Rosa’s leading scorer on the season, Will Logue, was contained, scoring just 9 points. He averaged over 20 points coming in.

“Will had an off night,” Lott said. “Teams are focusing on him.”

The Pumas’ top scorer coming into the game, Austin Ehrlicher, averaged 17 points but only played the fourth quarter since he had a scheduling conflict playing for the schools’ baseball team. Ehrlicher canned 12 points in the fourth quarter, including a rousing dunk off a fast break.

Leggins said he thinks the Pumas would have won if Ehrlicher played the entire game.

“Not having Austin in there, we didn’t have him to settle back on,” Leggins said. “We had a lot of turnovers to start the game. Santa Rosa got some easy buckets on us.”

The Panthers broke out to a 13-1 lead halfway through the first quarter, converting Maria Carrillo miscues into easy transition buckets. The Pumas came back with four three-point buckets to end the half down only 29-22.

Santa Rosa was up 15 points when the Pumas instituted a half-court trap that was prosperous. Add in the Panthers’ dismal 4-of-14 free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter and the game was tight until the end.

“We kept Maria Carrillo in the game by missing our free throws in the fourth quarter … I think we probably had tired legs,” Lott said. “I was impressed with Maria Carrillo’s ability to stay engaged. In the fourth quarter, their press changed the temp of the game.”

The Pumas had a 6-3 advantage in three-pointers and a 29-27 rebounding edge.

“It was a great basketball game,” Leggins said. “Lots of back-and-forth, especially in the second half.”

Kyle Vanthof led the Pumas with 15 points.

Montgomery 49, Casa Grande 39

The host Vikings (4-1) won a defensive struggle over the Gauchos (4-6) in a nonleague affair.

“It was a second-half outburst for us (30 points). We don’t score much,” Montgomery coach Steve Arrow said. “Defense is our calling card right now.”

With three front-line players standing 6-8, 6-5 and 6-4, the Vikings usually win the battle of inside muscle, especially on the defensive end.

“We like to guard the point,” Arrow said. “We won by defending and not giving up offensive rebounds.”

Montgomery trailed 20-19 at half before outscoring Casa Grande 30-19 in the second half.

The Gauchos had a 6-2 edge in three-point shots made.

The Vikings were led by Nolan Bessire (16 points) and Jack Svoma (15 points).

Casa Grande was paced by Carter Cerruti with 8 points. The Gauchos’ leading scorer coming in, Jonah Siebels, was limited to 7 points.

Windsor 71, El Molino 36

The visiting Jaguars (5-2, 4-0) routed the Lions (0-9, 0-3) for the second time this season in an NBL-Redwood contest. Windsor won the first meeting 66-28.

The Jaguars, on a four-game winning streak, busted out to a 26-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Lions bounced back to win the second quarter 9-8.

“We didn’t do a very good job in the second quarter,” Windsor coach Paul Holland said. “We started the game a little lax, but as the game went on it got better.”

With six seniors, the Jaguars had both an experience and size advantage over struggling El Molino. Windsor held a 7-3 advantage on shots sunk beyond the arc.

“Overall, we won the rebounding battle,” Holland said. “I think we could have shot better.”

Finn Grace led the Jaguars with 26 points. Jackson Earl chipped in 15 points and Jayden Russotti added 9 points.

“We were just kind of losing sight of him (Finn). He was getting a lot of open looks and running the court,” El Molino coach Collin Walker said. “Windsor is really aggressive, disciplined and well-conditioned. That’s been one of our downfalls — our guys aren’t really that well-conditioned.”

The Lions were led by Trenton Rivas with 8 points.

“It’s never fun to lose games by 30 or 40 points, but I try and always stay positive,” Walker said. “One of the main motivators that I tell our team is that this will be the last basketball team at El Molino.”