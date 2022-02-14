High school basketball, soccer NCS playoff games announced

The Cloverdale boys basketball team is no stranger to history, and it probably has one of its best chances of making history once again.

The Eagles are the only Redwood Empire team with a top seed, getting top billing in the NCS Division 5 playoffs announced Sunday, and will host Lower Lake on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Cloverdale will take a 23-1 record into the postseason, and perhaps one of its best chances at another state title run since the back-to-back titles earned in 1983 and 1984 by the McMillans, with current SRJC coach Craig being the star player and his dad, John, coaching.

“There are not a lot of high schools in this area that have boys basketball state championships,” coach Jared Greninger said. “For us, that’s something we see up on the wall every day and it’s a great motivator in just trying to push to be part of that elite level of Cloverdale basketball.”

Cloverdale’s only loss this season came against Middletown. Greninger considered No. 2 seed Head-Royce among their toughest competition in the bracket. The Eagles beat Royce in the semifinals of Royce's own tournament.

“That was one of our toughest challenges this year,” Greninger said.

If the Eagles win, they might face St. Vincent de Paul of Petaluma if the Mustangs beat Technology in their first-round matchup. Greninger said a lot of his players know the Mustangs players through football, too.

“Whoever we get, we’re just trying to go game-by-game, play well on that night. Winner goes to the hardest-working team,” he said.

Further south, the Cardinal Newman girls basketball team will be the No. 4 seed in the open division, and will host Bishop O’Dowd in the first round on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The Montgomery boys basketball team has the No. 4 seed in Division 1. They’ll host Vallejo on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The Vikings look to take the momentum from their first undefeated league season in a little more than 10 years and use it for a section title run. Coach Steve Arrow said their final league record didn’t reflect the true competitive nature of the North Bay League Oak, but he wasn’t complaining about the confidence the run has built.

“We’ve won 10 in a row now, right? You’re feeling pretty good about yourself going into a tournament,” Arrow said. “That part does feel good versus dumping a couple of the last ones and going in limping.”

The Montgomery boys soccer team has the No. 2 seed in Division 1. They’ll host Castro Valley on Wednesday at 7 p.m. They’ll head into the playoffs with a three-game win streak, along with a league title thanks to an undefeated 10-0-2 record.

GIRLS SOCCER

In Division 1, Maria Carrillo will play at James Logan in Union City – an 8 vs. 9 matchup — on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Windsor girls soccer team earned a No. 2 seed in Division 2. They’ll be carrying momentum from their thrilling NBL Oak division title-clinching win over Newman into a match with Hayward on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

In Division 2, Casa Grande is the No. 5 seed and hosts Dougherty Valley at 5 p.m.

In Division 3, there are two Sonoma County matches: No. 11 Rancho Cotate will play at No. 6 Petaluma (11-6), and No. 12 Sonoma Valley will travel to No. 5 Cardinal Newman. Both of those games are on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, No. 8 West County will play at No. 9 Encinal of Alameda at 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In other girls basketball matchups, Montgomery has the No. 3 seed in Division 2. The Vikings will host College Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Casa Grande girls basketball has the No. 4 seed in Division 2 and will play No. 13 Antioch on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Ukiah is the No. 6 seed in Division 2 and will host Newark Memorial on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Windsor is the No. 7 seed and hosts Redwood on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Rancho Cotate is the No. 12 seed and will play at No. 5 Alameda on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

In Division 3, West County is the No. 2 seed and will host Hercules on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Wrestling seeds were not immediately available.

For full details on the North Coast Section playoffs and all the seeds, visit https://www.cifncs.org/sports.