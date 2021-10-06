High school cross country: Maria Carrillo’s Jacob Donohue breaking records in early season

The morning before Jacob Donohue raced in the Woodbridge Invitational for the final time, he called former Maria Carrillo cross country teammate Colton Swinth.

Donohue, a senior at Maria Carrillo, and the 2019 state champion who now runs at Cal Poly have been friends and training partners since before Donohue was a Puma, and even almost two years removed from Swinth’s graduation the two remain in constant contact.

On this morning a little over two weeks ago, the topic of conversation steered toward Donohue’s upcoming run at Woodbridge. His goal — to run the three-mile track in 14 minutes and 40 seconds — was ambitious but well within his range. If he could accomplish the task, it would be the fastest three-mile time ever run by a Maria Carrillo boy, faster even than the time Swinth ran at the same race the year he won the state title.

But what Donohue didn’t realize until well after he crossed the finish line — in 14:40.5 at SilverLakes Sports Complex in Corona on Sept. 18 — was that the three-mile time he just recorded was the fastest ever in Sonoma County history.

Based on records compiled by Jim Crowhurst of the Redwood Empire Running blog, Donohue’s time — which was rounded up to 14:41 — was two seconds faster than Piner legend Luis Luna’s at Spring Lake in 2011.

Now, there are a few details necessary to put this into context. Woodbridge is considered a faster course than Spring Lake and Donohue ran in perfect conditions. Unlike on a track, where times can be directly compared, cross country courses often involve hills, varying terrain and other factors like weather, which can play a huge role in results and can make the comparison game a little trickier.

Maria Carrillo head coach Greg Fogg explained that his teams always run at Woodbridge because it gives them a fast time on a flat course that they can then work toward replicating throughout the rest of the season on hillier and more difficult courses.

Additionally, Woodbridge’s course is exactly three miles long, while Spring Lake comes in at 2.97. That may not seem like much, but in cross country it can make a big difference.

To put it all more simply, Donohue ran a faster time on an easier but longer course than Luna. And all caveats aside, it will still sit atop the rankings as the fastest three-mile a boy from Sonoma County has ever run.

“It was truly an honor,” Donohue said. “I mean, it was an honor to take down Luis Luna for that — different courses, but still. And then beating my other teammates, it was like, ‘Hey, look at what my other teammates from 2019 did and I’m running a pretty decent amount faster than what they did in that race.’”

Donohue’s right. In 2019, Swinth ran the same course in 14:47.6 while Rory Smail, another recent Puma legend and now a teammate of Swinth’s at Cal Poly, ran a 15:04.2.

“I’ve been running competitively since I was in eighth grade and seeing all these names and thinking like, ‘When is it going to be my shot to get on that board with those names and be next to the guys that I looked up to when I was younger?’” Donohue said. “So, it was truly an honor.”

It was back in those days when Donohue decided he wanted to pursue long-distance running. He and current Maria Carrillo teammate Noe Vierya, who ran a 15:03.2 at Woodbridge, started training during the summer with older boys like Swinth and Smail. That continued into high school as Donohue was able to participate and contribute during the 2019 cross country season that ended with Swinth and Smail going 1-2 individually at the state meet.

The Pumas won the North Coast Section Division III title that year and finished second as a team at state behind section rival Campolindo. They were poised to take another shot at state in 2020 before the pandemic dashed those hopes.

Now, Donohue has a chance to follow in their footsteps and build on Maria Carrillo’s cross country legacy.

“Those guys kind of gave him the blueprint of, ‘Hey, if you want to reach this level, then here’s how to do it,’” Fogg said. “In one respect Jacob is chasing those guys, but even our state champion Colton Swinth is now second to Jacob, and I’m not sure I would have said that a year ago. I said I knew Jacob can rise up and finish near the top in some of our lists but not at the top. I mean he’s really, really blossoming. All a product of hard work.”

Currently, Donohue’s Woodbridge time is second in the NCS and in the top 35 in the state across all divisions. As a team, Maria Carrillo’s boys are ranked top five in the entire state in Division III by multiple outlets, while the girls are also considered a top-five Division III team in the region and state.

If everything goes according to plan, it could be a banner year for not just Donohue but the entire Maria Carrillo program.

While Donohue is first and foremost focused on the team’s success, he also has some lofty individual goals, one of which could be trying to break Luna’s record at Spring Lake, considered by many to be one of the best local performances of all time.

Additionally, the Maria Carrillo boys could also shoot to set a new team record at the course, which is currently owned by the 2019 Pumas, who ran a team time of 76:59, one second better than Luna’s Piner team in 2011.

The biggest hurdle, other than beating those actual times, will be timing. Theoretically, Donohue explained, the time to try it would be at the North Bay League finals on Nov. 12, when he and the team would be ramping up for the NCS and state meets. But the issue is that a “gut-busting effort” like that so late in the season could prove detrimental with not much of a break between then and the postseason.

“We’re probably going to play it week by week,” Donohue said. “If there’s an NBL meet where we feel really good and we can keep it in the workout week without having to sacrifice the whole week and keep us on pace for November, we’ll do it. So, it’s hard to tell but it’s definitely been talked about. We’re not saying we’re not going for it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD