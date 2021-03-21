High school football back in full swing in Sonoma County

High school football is back in full swing in Sonoma County.

It might seem strange seeing the sport played in the spring instead of the fall for an abbreviated season, with the league structure upended and no postseason tournaments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but football is being played, nonetheless.

On Friday night, the second week of this unusual season, two heavyweights from the North Bay League easily won their first games.

WEEK 2 Cardinal Newman 28, Windsor 7 Rancho Cotate 49, Casa Grande 13 St. Vincent 24, Ukiah 7 Justin-Siena 38, Sonoma Valley 14 Vintage 57, Petaluma 0 El Molino 43, Healdsburg 2

The Rancho Cotate Cougars rolled at home against the Casa Grande Gauchos, who were playing in their second game after a blowout loss last weekend to Vintage of Napa. Rancho Cotate is playing in Group 1 of the NBL and Casa Grande is in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

The story of the game was the difference in prosperity off turnovers. Rancho Cotate (1-0) committed five turnovers (four interceptions, one fumble) but Casa Grande (0-2) converted none into points. Meanwhile, the Gauchos’ four turnovers were eventually cashed in for four touchdowns by the Cougars.

“Rancho took advantage of all of our turnovers and we took advantage of none of their turnovers,” Casa Grande coach John Antonio said. “Rancho still has a lot of talent. Their front seven on defense is legit.”

In fact, the Cougars’ front starting defensive line and linebackers are all returners from the 2019 championship team, and the strength of the squad.

“Our defense bailed us out several times,” Rancho Cotate coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “We have got to clean up our turnovers.”

Rancho Cotate starting quarterback Jacob Greiner (12 of 20 passing for 220 yards, four interceptions) was a bit rusty, but a few of the picks were due to miscommunication with his receivers.

“Jacob played fantastic. He is a competitor,” Hotaling said. “He got us in the red zone numerous times.”

Once in the red zone, backup quarterback Ryan Kane came in to finish the drives with scores. He had touchdown runs of 1, 11, 1 and 27 yards and a 13-yard scoring pass to receiver Jordan Broderick.

Hotaling said it is yet to be determined who will start at quarterback this Friday night against Las Lomas in Walnut Creek. Rancho Cotate defeated Las Lomas in the 2019 North Coast Section Division 3 title game.

The Cougars led 21-7 at halftime but broke the game open with two touchdowns in each of the third and fourth quarters. The Rancho Cotate defense completely shut down the Gauchos’ running attack, limiting them to just eight yards. The Cougars rushed for 200 yards.

“We can’t run the ball. I don’t know if it is our scheme or talent. We have faced two teams with tough defensive fronts,” Antonio said. “Rancho was mixing up their blitzes that our guys weren’t ready for. Our running backs didn’t do a good job of picking up their blitzes.”

The Cougars added scores on a kickoff return (93 yards by Ray Pruitt) and an interception return (60 yards by Gianni Gigliello).

“This is two weeks in a row that we have given up touchdowns on kickoffs,” Antonio said.

Overall, Hotaling said he was pleased with how his team played in its first game since 2019.

“I was really proud how the kids competed under the circumstances,” Hotaling said. “We have the most unique team I have every coached (in 15 seasons) with special talents. It is the most fun I have had creatively designing things. It is a fun team to watch.”

Casa Grande plays at Sonoma Valley (0-2) on Friday in a VVAL game. Even though the Gauchos have been solidly beaten twice (53-6 loss to Vintage), Antonio said his team will profit from the experience.

“Find me one team in the county that has played two tougher first games,” Antonio said. “For us, it is a great challenge to play these two teams.”

In another big game Friday night, Cardinal Newman topped NBL rival Windsor 28-7 in the opener for both team.

The host Cardinals (1-0) relied on the connection between quarterback Jordan Cooke and receiver Tsion Nunnally for four passing scores, enough to easily defeat the Jaguars (0-1).

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Nunnally, who will be playing at Washington State on scholarship in the fall, scored on a variety of catches — from 58 yards (short stop-and-go), 24 yards (fade into the end zone), 50 yards (screen), and 58 yards (long-bomb post pattern).

After giving up a touchdown on Windsor’s first drive of the game, Cardinal Newman trailed 7-0 but then clamped down defensively and scored touchdowns in the second and third quarters and two more in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense played well. When we were down 7-0 there was no panic,” Cardinal Newman coach Paul Cronin said. “They settled down and relaxed a little bit.”

Both teams are in Group 1 of the NBL.

The Cardinals’ defense overwhelmed the Jaguars with seven sacks of Windsor quarterback Chase Vehmeyer (10 of 24 passing for 69 yards, two interceptions), most on blitzes. Cardinal Newman linebacker Santino Acevedo had three sacks and nose tackle Emyllio Vega had two.

“Chase played well for all of the stress he was under,” Cronin said. “Windsor always plays hard. They have some talented players.”

Cooke was 10 of 18 for 278 yards with one interception. Both teams had three turnovers.

“Game 1, there is always a rhythm issue. In the first game there is always a little uneasiness,” Cronin said. “You just know that in Game 1 there will some unexpected things and a little bit of nerves.”

Cardinal Newman will play at Vanden (1-0) of Fairfield on Friday. Windsor has a bye on Friday.

Cronin acknowledged the strangeness of playing in the spring after skipping an entire fall.

“We really don’t have a league this year,” Cronin said. “Everything about this year feels weird. You are just happy for the players, especially the seniors, so they get to wrap up playing their high school sports careers.”