High school football: Cardinal Newman escapes De Anza 37-21

Last year on his birthday, Rich Sanchez’s Southeastern University put up 60 points in a win over St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida.

“That was a pretty great celebration,” said Sanchez, now in his first year at the helm of Cardinal Newman.

On Friday night, his Cardinals treated him to another birthday win, holding off the De Anza Dons 37-21 for their third straight victory.

The Cardinals (3-1) led 21-14 at half and were plagued by turnovers, big plays and penalties all night, but they pulled away in the second behind their defense and skill players.

Junior running back Santino Acevedo had three total touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) along with 78 yards on the ground on 13 carries and 68 yards in the air on five catches. He only had four carries in the second half, but sophomore Kaize Steverson stepped up, running for 66 yards over the final two quarters. Steverson also hauled in a 13-yard touchdown catch, his first as a varsity player.

“I’m glad we found another guy,” Sanchez said. “He was taking some of those hits off of Ace.”

Steverson’s touchdown came early in the fourth quarter to give Newman its biggest lead to that point at 31-14. Newman’s defense, which allowed only 125 yards of offense all night, then ended De Anza’s next drive with a fumble recovered by Gabriel Bardis. The two teams proceeded to trade empty possessions before Acevedo ran for a six-yard touchdown with 2:30 on the clock to give Newman a 37-21 advantage.

De Anza (1-2), like it had all night, broke off a 75-yard return on the ensuing kickoff for one last score. The Dons had a few long returns on the night and even opened the second half with an 87-yard scoring return that was called back due to a penalty.

“Everybody gets penalties, right? But the dumb penalties, that’s a disciplinary thing and that’s my fault,” Sanchez said. “The holding and stuff, that happens, those are aggressive penalties, but the reality is we have to fix up our special teams and our kickoff. That was just embarrassing.”

Despite all that, Sanchez goes home as a winner on his 54th birthday.

“It’s a win,” he said. “Half the teams in America lost today and it was sloppy and it was ugly and I didn’t think we played to our potential, and again that’s my fault, but it’s still a win. We found a way to win, made some adjustments at halftime, and you can always celebrate a win.”

Senior quarterback Lucas Knechtle also passed for 122 yards on 13-of-20 passing with a pair of touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown from five yards out in the first quarter and finished with 64 rushing yards on nine carries.

Next up, Newman has its toughest challenge yet as it travels to Stockton to play Central California powerhouse St. Mary’s. Sanchez knows his Cardinals need to clean things up going forward.

“It’s getting better each week,” he said. “We’re moving forward slowly but surely in regards to what we can do offensively and defensively, but we still have a lot of work to do.”