High school football Game of the Week: Windsor powers to 50-20 win over Montgomery

For a little over a quarter, it looked like the best of the North Bay League’s Redwood division would be able to hang tough with the best of the NBL Oak.

But then Windsor woke up and showed Montgomery why it’s considered by many the team to beat in Sonoma County’s tougher league.

Windsor scored three straight touchdowns in the second quarter behind stellar performances from senior running back Damian Escarcega and senior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer to pull away from the Vikings for a 50-20 win on Friday at Windsor High.

Both Escarcega and Vehmeyer scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to turn a 6-6 game into a 33-14 lead for the Jaguars at halftime. From there, Windsor (2-0) kept the pressure on and used a series of slow-burning drives and a few more touchdowns to run out the clock in the second half.

Escarcega finished with 36 carries for 257 yards with four touchdowns and had an interception on defense, while Vehmeyer ran for 132 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns and completed 10 of 13 passes for 130 yards. Neither was perfect as the two each had a turnover in the first quarter — Escarcega a fumble and Vehmeyer an interception — but Windsor head coach Paul Cronin put the slow start on him and his staff.

“Loved how the kids played hard,” he said. “They did a really good job, so we’re proud of them. I just think there’s a few things we can clean up, execution-wise. That’s on the coaches. We gotta do a better job at practice. We weren’t super crisp early on some things, so a little disappointed in myself there, but as far as the kids’ effort, loved that.”

Montgomery (2-1) capitalized on the two early turnovers, taking a quick 6-0 lead midway after Escarcega’s fumble. Vikings senior quarterback Mason Hallin connected with Izeyah Wright for a 17-yard score, but that would be the last time Montgomery found the end zone until late in the second quarter.

From the 5:31 mark of the first quarter until three minutes left until halftime, Windsor scored four unanswered touchdowns to take a 26-6 lead. Hallin helped his team cut the deficit a bit, connecting with Keegan Peterson for a 22-yard score for a quick answer, but the Jaguars responded right back with a flurry of runs capped by a 3-yard scamper for Escarcega to give Windsor a three-score advantage at the break.

The second half was all Windsor. Its defense allowed just three short Montgomery possessions before a garbage-time score while its offense finished with scoring possessions that lasted eight, 13 and seven plays each.

On the night, Windsor’s defense allowed just 16 rushing yards to the Vikings. Hallin finished 12 of 24 passing for 253 yards with two touchdown passes and a pick. Justin Merriken had five receptions for 117 yards and Peterson had five for 113 yards with a touchdown.

Windsor, meanwhile, finished with 421 rushing yards as a team, a vast majority coming from Escarcega and Vehmeyer.

“The way that they were lined up defensively, we knew that we were going to run ball a lot,” Cronin said. “I thought we ran the ball well. You gotta say the offensive line did a good job tonight as well. Those guys had some really big holes, got a lot of yardage there. Our offensive line did a great job, so credit to them.”