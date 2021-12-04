High school football playoffs: End of the line for Windsor in lopsided loss

Windsor’s historic first season under head football coach Paul Cronin came to an end on Friday night in the NorCal Divivsion 3-AA playoffs as the Jaguars were overmatched against a Vanden team that dominated from start to finish for a 56-28 win in front of a standing-room only crowd at Windsor High School.

Vanden junior quarterback Tre Dimes passed for five touchdowns and 251 yards to lead the Vikings (12-2) to their first state title game in school history.

Windsor, which finishes the year 11-2 overall, was stymied on offense in the first half as it went to the break trailing 35-7. The Jaguars put together a few solid scoring drives in the third quarter to keep it close but simply couldn’t dig out of the hole.

The breaking point for Windsor was a stretch just before the half where Vanden scored three touchdowns over a 2½-minute span just before halftime, a stretch that featured a pick-6.

.@EscarcegaDamian gets a pick and then cashes in a 2-yard TD run to get Windsor back on the board. 35-14, Vanden, 7:21 in the 3rd. @pdpreps @NorthBayNews #PDpreps pic.twitter.com/vPjiVGWe9P — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) December 4, 2021

Dimes passed for 220 yards in the first half and had scoring passes of 64, 16, 67, 22 and 21 yards.

The Vikings’ dominance on offense was matched by their defense, as they limited a potent Windsor offense to just over 200 yards of total offense and turned over Windsor quarterback Chase Vehmeyer three times.

Windsor trailed 14-0 before answering with a long, slow-burning scoring drive capped by a one-yard keeper from Vehmeyer on fourth and goal with 2:41 before the half.

But Vanden responded in kind. Its first play of its ensuing drive was a 67-yard touchdown pass. On Windsor’s next drive, Vehmeyer was intercepted for a 41-yard return to make it 28-7. Vehmeyer was then picked off again on his very next pass attempt on Windsor’s ensuing drive, and Vanden returned it for what would have been a 40-yard pick-six, but the play was called back due to a Vikings penalty.

But that only slowed down the Vikings, who scored three plays later on Dimes’ fourth touchdown of the game to make it 35-7 at the half.

Windsor scored in the third quarter on runs of two and five yards from Damien Escarcega, who finished with 124 rushing yards on 26 attempts with three scores, but couldn’t keep the Vikings out of the end zone.