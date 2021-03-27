High school football roundup: Analy wins debut, Santa Rosa schools sidelined

Analy opened its season on Friday night with a wild 25-20 win over visiting St. Vincent’s in a North Bay League Group 2 game. The Tigers were up 19-0 after three quarters and withstood a furious rally by the Mustangs to hold on to the victory.

The Tigers (1-0) were firmly in control for three quarters, including a dominant first half.

“Analy definitely outplayed us in the first half. They were packing the box (defensively) and blitzing in the first half,” St. Vincent (1-1) coach Trent Herzog said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and we moved the ball well in the second half.”

St. Vincent scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and took a 20-19 lead with 2:54 to play after a 5-yard touchdown catch by receiver Dante Antonini on a pass from Colby Furia (16-23, 173 yards, 3 TDs, 2 interceptions). Antonini also had touchdown catches for 53 and 31 yards.

“Antonini is a big-time playmaker for us and we got him the ball,” Herzog said.

Analy rallied in the last two minutes and scored on a 1-yard run by Trenton Vogel with 0:38 to play to lead 25-20. St. Vincent put together a last-second drive but was stopped at the Analy 5-yard line after a catch as time ran out.

“Our defense was playing lights-out the entire game. We had a couple of coverage breakdowns in the fourth quarter and the game got interesting really quick,” Analy coach Dan Bourdon said. “St. Vincent is well coached, and they have some guys.”

St. Vincent running back Kai Hall rushed for 57 yards on 23 carries. Defensive back Liam O’Hare had a critical fumble recovery for a 29-yard return late in the fourth quarter that set up St. Vincent’s final score.

In the end, Analy did just enough to win, hanging on by a thread in the fourth quarter. It was Bourdon’s first win since taking a hiatus from coaching three years ago.

“It was exciting to get back on the field with the kids,” Bourdon said. “It was a good test for our guys. We had some adversity and came back and finished strong to win the game.”

Casa Grande 34, Sonoma Valley 24

In a Vine Valley Athletic League contest, the visiting Gauchos (1-2) secured their first win of the season by scoring on five of their seven offensive possessions against the winless Dragons (0-3).

“We started out flat. Sonoma runs the ball so well and they run the clock,” Casa Grande coach John Antonio said. “We hit a couple of big plays in the middle of the game.”

Casa Grande led 14-8 at halftime and scored two touchdowns in the third quarter for a 28-8 lead going into the fourth quarter. Sonoma Valley won the fourth quarter 16-6, but its comeback fell short.

“This week we were more balanced offensively than usual. We were finally able to establish a run game,” Antonio said. “We had so many issues at the running back position. We throw the ball much better than we run it.”

Casa Grande quarterback Jacob Porteous (13-18, 171 yards, 3 TDs, 1 interception) guided the Gauchos through the air. Receiver Toby Humphreys scored three touchdowns (7, 53, and 47 yards) on six catches for 148 yards.

“Size-wise, Sonoma was a little smaller than Rancho Cotate, but they are very tough. They beat us up pretty good up front,” Antonio said. “Our special teams played better than they had been. We are struggling at tackling.”

Casa Grande rushed for 76 yards on 15 carries as a team.

“It is the first time we have won since October 2019,” Antonio said. “It feels good. We have a lot to clean up, but it is nice to get a win.”

Santa Rosa City Schools' games canceled

Friday night’s Santa Rosa at Piner game and Saturday’s Maria Carrillo at Montgomery game were canceled midday on Friday due to one or more members of the Santa Rosa and Montgomery squads testing positive for COVID-19 recently, according to Piner coach Terence Bell. The game was to be Piner’s first of the season.

“The kids were very disappointed that they couldn’t play,” said Bell, who was told around 11 a.m. by the Piner administration that the game was off. “Football is a game of safety, and that includes COVID. I don’t view it as a setback. I view it as an opportunity for our players to keep up their standards.”

Details on the positive tests were not available on Friday night. Elsie Allen also had a team member test positive, according to Bell.

Santa Rosa coach Roy Keegan said he was told by his administration at noon that the game was canceled. He said he did not get an indication if games will be played next week.