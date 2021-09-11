High school football roundup: Cardinal Newman rallies for win

Host Cardinal Newman pulled off a wild 34-29 win over Vintage of Napa on Friday night in a nonleague game. It was the second week in a row that the Cardinals have pulled a victory out of the fire in the game’s final minutes.

Cardinal Newman (2-1) trailed 29-28 with six minutes to play before driving 75 yards to score with one minute remaining on a 25-yard off-tackle scoring run by Santino Acevedo.

Leading 34-28, the Cardinals’ defense thwarted a last-ditch long-bomb pass into the end zone by Vintage (0-2) on the game’s final play.

Acevedo gashed the Crushers’ defense for 159 yards on 16 rushes and three touchdowns. He also had scoring jaunts of 38 and 6 yards.

“We were rotating our running backs all night,” Cardinal Newman coach Richard Sanchez said. “Acevedo was fresh in the fourth quarter. He had a little juice. He had another great night.”

Cardinal Newman had several critical special teams plays — a blocked Vintage field goal and recovering a botched snap on a punt attempt by the Crushers. Cardinal Newman’s Kaize Steverson recovered the fumble and rambled 15 yards on a scoop-and-score in the third quarter.

Vintage scored on a 100-yard kickoff return with eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter to give the Crushers the 29-28 lead, which set the stage for the Cardinals’ final, winning drive.

“That kickoff return sort of broke our backs for a little bit,” Sanchez said. “But our kids are resilient and strong — and they finished again. They have the heart of a lion and they keep fighting back.”

The game was a defensive struggle in the first half, with Cardinal Newman leading 7-0 going into the locker room.

“We stoned them the whole first half and shut them down from scoring. Our team got tired in the second half,” Sanchez said. “Vintage was just as tough as I thought they would be. It was a tough physical game.”

Cloverdale 34, Healdsburg 6

The host Eagles (1-0) opened their season with a resounding win on the road versus the overmatched Greyhounds (1-2) in a nonleague game. It was the first game in nearly two years for Cloverdale, which didn’t play in the shortened spring season.

“We are super excited for the kids to get out there and have some fun,” Cloverdale coach Greg Alexander said. “We got up early 14-0 and put Healdsburg in a hole, which forced them into the passing game more than they wanted to. We forced them into some turnovers.”

Healdsburg had four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions — compared to zero for Cloverdale.

“The turnovers were a big help, obviously,” Alexander said. “We were able to run the ball effectively. We did some good things up front.”

Diesel Cavallo took the opening kickoff 70-yards for the Eagles to the Greyhounds’ 10-yard line. Dylan Muller (over 100 yards rushing) scored moments later on a 4-yard power run for a 7-0 Cloverdale lead.

On the kickoff, Healdsburg fumbled the ball away and Muller recovered on the 50-yard line, returning it for the score.

“Our defense played really well. We kept everything in front of us. We tackled well, we pursued well,” Alexander said. “Healdsburg wasn’t able to run the ball really well.”

Muller and Cavallo each had an interception on defense.

West County 50, Vallejo 0

In a nonleague contest, West County (2-1) overwhelmed the visiting Red Hawks (1-1) with an explosion of 43 points in the first half.

West County held a huge advantage in turnover takeaways, 5-1, which propelled it to an early lead that was insurmountable.

“We came out and executed early and created a couple of turnovers,” West County coach Dan Bourdon said. “Our offense played pretty well. We ran the ball well.”

West County’s Justin Casarotti rushed for a touchdown and Gio Visintin caught a touchdown pass. Josh Andrews returned a fumble recovery 18 yards for a score.

“Our defense stopped the run tonight. We played good team defense,” Bourdon said. “We are in a good spot after three games. We are just trying to get better each week.”