High school football roundup: El Molino wins final rivalry game vs. Analy

In the 56th and final “Golden Apple” rivalry game between El Molino and Analy high schools, Lions quarterback Weston Lewis ran for three scores and passed for two in a 35-27 El Molino victory in a North Bay League Group 2 contest on Friday night.

The two schools are slated to consolidate next year, thus ending the rivalry.

“It was a big night as far as the pregame,” El Molino (2-1) coach Jerod Brown said. “We don’t usually win this game.”

“El Molino’s quarterback had a phenomenal game rushing the ball,” Analy (1-1) coach Dan Bourdon said. “We had a lot of problems stopping their run game.”

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime but El Molino outscored the Tigers 21-13 in the second half to pull out the victory.

“We started slow on offense. We had too many turnovers in a rivalry game,” Bourdon said. “El Molino played great. They were hungry. They had a good plan for us.”

El Molino ran an unbalanced offensive line that gave the Tigers’ defense fits and sprung Lewis for over 200 yards rushing on 25 carries. Lewis also threw for two scores, both to receiver Ian Hocheder (25, 30 yards).

“Because our ground game was so effective, we were able to bleed the clock. We knew we needed to control the ball,” Brown said. “Analy did exactly what we expected — they took some vertical shots and they hit a few of them. We are happy we weathered the storm.”

Ukiah 49, Healdsburg 0

The host Wildcats (2-1) rolled over the Greyhounds (0-3) in a lopsided affair dominated by Ukiah’s punishing ground game in an NBL Group 2 matchup.

“We ran the ball well tonight. We played really well up front,” Ukiah coach Jonathon Dewey said. “Healdsburg is in the rebuilding stage of its program. We are two programs going in different directions.”

Defensive lineman Kaden Burris had a 20-yard fumble recovery and score after a sack by teammate Martin Caldron to give Ukiah a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

“That touchdown was a big momentum shift. That is where things started to go downhill,” Dewey said. “Our defense played really well.”

Offensively, Ukiah had a trio of running backs score twice — Jason Angluo (1, 10 yards), Ky Parrish (3, 40 yards), and Noah McKeown (1, 48 yards).

Healdsburg’s secondary had three interceptions, one of the few bright spots for the Greyhounds.

Petaluma 14, Napa 13

The Host Trojans (1-2) got their first win of the year over the Grizzlies (2-1) in a dramatic comeback in a Vine Valley Athletic League game.

Petaluma trailed 13-0 with six minutes to play before rallying and converting on two fourth-down plays to keep two late drives alive. Petaluma’s C.J. Powers scored on a 4-yard run with 4:03 to play and Mario Zarco scored on a 3-yard dive with 0:25 remaining to squeak out the 14-13 win.

Powers had a huge game for the Trojans, rushing for 177 yards, and grabbing two interceptions at cornerback.

“Offensive linemen Jack Santos and Casey Pectol were awesome on the ground control and a big reason why C.J. had so many yards,” Petaluma coach Rick Krist said. “In the second half, it was more of will at the end.”

Perhaps the biggest play of the night for Petaluma was a hook-and-ladder trick play on 4th and 6 with 3:20 to play that netted 40 yards and kept the winning drive alive for the Trojans.

Petaluma’s defense was stout and kept the Trojans in the game long enough until their offense caught fire in the end.

“Both teams’ red-zone defenses were strong. Our defense played well,” Krist said. “Getting our first win was awesome. It validates all of our hard work.”

Santa Rosa teams idle again

For the second consecutive weekend, all Santa Rosa City Schools teams had their football games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, Friday night’s Montgomery at Santa Rosa contest and the Maria Carrillo at Piner game were rescheduled.

Coaches were given the bad news about the cancellations on Tuesday and found out on Friday that both games are slated to be rescheduled for next Tuesday night.

“It’s very disappointing,” Montgomery coach Vertis Patton said. “It’s difficult for the kids to put them through this back and forth.”

Montgomery, which has yet to play a game this season, was not able to practice this past week. The Piner squad was tested for COVID-19 on Monday and the other three teams were slated to be tested by Saturday, according to Piner coach Terence Bell.

“It’s frustrating for the kids,” Bell said. “But as an adult I think you have to put on a brave face and make sure the boys are ready.”