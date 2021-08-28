High school football roundup: Paul Cronin’s Windsor tenure begins with win

The Paul Cronin era at Windsor High School began with a rousing success on Friday night as the visiting Jaguars won 42-13 over East Union in Manteca in a game that was called after three quarters.

“In the second and third quarters we just dominated,” Cronin said. “Defensively the effort was there but the execution was not. We really have to work on executing better on defense.”

Windsor (1-0) led 35-13 at halftime and tacked on another touchdown in the third quarter to make it 42-13 before the game was called, partially due to poor air quality.

“East Union (0-1) was very good offensively,” Cronin said. “The game was closer than the score indicated.”

The Jaguars’ Makhi Johnson had six catches at receiver for 195 yards and two touchdowns and an interception on defense.

Windsor quarterback Chase Vehmeyer had touchdown runs of 1 and 12 yards and was 11-of-14 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

“Chase was very accurate tonight,” Cronin said.

Damien Escarsega started the game off right for Windsor with a 28-yard scamper for a touchdown in the first quarter and a 7-0 Windsor lead.

Montgomery 23, Ukiah 16

The visiting Vikings (1-0) defeated the Wildcats (0-1) in an opening night nonleague contest.

With the game tied 16-16, Montgomery connected on a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mason Hallin to receiver Joey Bowser on a stop-and-go route. It ended up being the game winner.

The Vikings ended up with the win despite three first-half lost fumbles and 10 penalties.

“The penalties really hurt us bad in key moments,” Montgomery coach Vertis Patton said. “We kind of hurt ourselves in the game with a lot of penalties and self-inflicted wounds.”

Trailing 8-0 at the end of the first quarter, Montgomery, from the North Bay League-Redwood, scored 13 points in the second quarter and held Ukiah scoreless for a 13-8 halftime lead.

Ukiah, from the NBL-Oak, drove 98 yards for a score to tie the game at 16-16 in the third quarter.

“Ukiah played hard. I think we had a little bit better athletes,” Patton said. “It was a tough game, especially against Ukiah’s defense — they brought it. I didn’t expect Ukiah to be as fast as they were.”

After Montgomery’s score made it 23-16, Ukiah had one final drive to try and tie it, but Montgomery cornerback Justin Merriken intercepted the ball at the 50-yard line.

“We played poised in the end in the third and fourth quarters,” Patton said. “It feels really good to get the win.”

Hallin not only threw a touchdown but he caught two TD passes as well. Montgomery quarterback Lucas Foye, who left the game in the third quarter with a sprained knee, hit Hallin on an 8-yard slant and 20-yard corner route, both for scores. Hallin, playing safety on defense, also intercepted a pass.

San Leandro 20, Cardinal Newman 17

Richard Sanchez, the new Cardinal Newman (0-1) football coach, began his reign at the helm of the Cardinals program with a narrow 20-17 loss at home versus San Leandro (1-0) in a nonleague matchup.